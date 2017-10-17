Champions League: Manchester City vs. Napoli

Manchester City defeated Napoli, 2-1, in a UEFA Champions League Group F match on Tuesday at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Spanish midfielder David Silva holds his bandaged head as Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola gives him instructions during the UEFA Champions League Group F football match between Manchester City and Napoli at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on October 17, 2017.
Napoli's Italian head coach Maurizio Sarri (L) calls for a hand ball as he talks with the fourth official during the UEFA Champions League Group F football match between Manchester City and Napoli at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on October 17, 2017.
Napoli's Spanish defender Raul Albiol (L) vies with Manchester City's German midfielder Leroy Sane during the UEFA Champions League Group F football match between Manchester City and Napoli at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on October 17, 2017.
Manchester City's German midfielder Leroy Sane (R) shoots but fails to score during the UEFA Champions League Group F football match between Manchester City and Napoli at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on October 17, 2017.
Manchester City's Spanish midfielder David Silva receives medical treatment during the UEFA Champions League Group F football match between Manchester City and Napoli at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on October 17, 2017.
Napoli's Guinean midfielder Amadou Diawara shoots from the penalty spot to score his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League Group F football match between Manchester City and Napoli at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on October 17, 2017.
Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne, right, challenges for the ball with Manchester City's Fernandinho during the Champions League group F soccer match between Manchester City and Napoli at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Oct.17, 2017.
Manchester City's German midfielder Leroy Sane controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League Group F football match between Manchester City and Napoli at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on October 17, 2017.
Manchester City's Spanish midfielder David Silva (C) runs with the ball during the UEFA Champions League Group F football match between Manchester City and Napoli at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on October 17, 2017.
Manchester City's Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus (L) attempts to shoot past Napoli's Spanish goalkeeper Pepe Reina (C), but fails to score during the UEFA Champions League Group F football match between Manchester City and Napoli at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on October 17, 2017.
Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola shouts instructions to his players from the touchline during the UEFA Champions League Group F football match between Manchester City and Napoli at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on October 17, 2017.
Manchester City's Raheem Sterling (L) vies for the ball against Napoli's Faouzi Ghoulam (R) during the UEFA Champions League Group F soccer match between Manchester City and SSC Napoli, at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Britain, 17 October 2017.
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne (L) vies for the ball against Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly (R) during the UEFA Champions League Group F soccer match between Manchester City and SSC Napoli, at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Britain, 17 October 2017.
Manchester City's English midfielder Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Champions League Group F football match between Manchester City and Napoli at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on October 17, 2017.
Manchester City's Raheem Sterling, second from left, celebrates after scoring during the Champions League group F soccer match between Manchester City and Napoli at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Oct.17, 2017.
Napoli's Marek Hamsik, left, challenges for the ball with Manchester City's Raheem Sterling during the Champions League group F soccer match between Manchester City and Napoli at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Oct.17, 2017.
Manchester City fans await the start of the UEFA Champions League Group F football match between Manchester City and Napoli at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on October 17, 2017.
Napoli fans chant as they wait for the start of the UEFA Champions League Group F football match between Manchester City and Napoli at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on October 17, 2017.
Manchester City's Raheem Sterling, second from left, scores a goal during the Champions League group F soccer match between Manchester City and Napoli at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Oct.17, 2017.
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus, left, scores a goal during the Champions League group F soccer match between Manchester City and Napoli at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Oct.17, 2017.
Manchester City's Argentinian striker Sergio Aguero sits on the bench ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group F football match between Manchester City and Napoli at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on October 17, 2017.
