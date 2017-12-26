Manchester United vs. Burnley

Manchester United and Burnley played to a 2-2 draw in a Boxing Day Premier League match on Tuesday at Old Trafford in Greater Manchester.

Manchester United's Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku (C) is challenged by Burnley's Belgian midfielder Steven Defour (L) and Burnley's English midfielder Jack Cork (R) during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Burnley at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on December 26, 2017.

Manchester United's English defender Phil Jones (back) challenges Burnley's English striker Ashley Barnes (front) during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Burnley at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on December 26, 2017.

Manchester United's Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku reacts after missing a chance during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Burnley at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on December 26, 2017.

Burnley's English striker Ashley Barnes (R) scores the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Burnley at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on December 26, 2017.

Manchester United's Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku (L) controls the ball under pressure from Burnley's English midfielder Jack Cork (R) during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Burnley at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on December 26, 2017.

Manchester United's English striker Marcus Rashford (top) gets tangled with Manchester United's Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic (bottom) during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Burnley at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on December 26, 2017.

Burnley's Belgian midfielder Steven Defour (C) watches as his shot go in to score their second goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Burnley at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on December 26, 2017

Manchester United's English midfielder Ashley Young (R) beats Burnley's Scottish-born Canadian midfielder Scott Arfield (L) in the air during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Burnley at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on December 26, 2017.

Manchester United's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho arrives for the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Burnley at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on December 26, 2017.