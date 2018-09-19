Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

SportsSoccer

Champions League: Manchester United vs. Young Boys

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

Jose Mourinho's Manchester United squad faces Young Boys in a UEFA Champions League Group H match on Wednesday at Stade de Suisse in Bern, Switzerland.

Young Boys' Guillaume Hoarau, center fights for the
Photo Credit: ALESSANDRO DELLA VALLE/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock / ALESSANDRO DELLA VALLE/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Young Boys' Guillaume Hoarau, center fights for the ball against Manchester United's Chris Smalling, left, and Paul Pogba, right, during the UEFA Champions League soccer match between BSC Young Boys and Manchester United, in Bern, Switzerland, 19 September 2018.

Manchester United's goalkeeper Sergio Romero, Andreas Pereira, and
Photo Credit: ALESSANDRO DELLA VALLE/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock / ALESSANDRO DELLA VALLE/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Manchester United's goalkeeper Sergio Romero, Andreas Pereira, and Marouane Fellaini, from left, prior to the UEFA Champions League soccer match between BSC Young Boys and Manchester United, in Bern, Switzerland, 19 September 2018.

Manchester United's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho watches his
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / FABRICE COFFRINI

Manchester United's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho watches his players from the touchlines during the UEFA Champions League group H football match between Young Boys and Manchester United at The Stade de Suisse in Bern on September 19, 2018.

YB head coach Gerardo Seoane reacts during the
Photo Credit: ANTHONY ANEX/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock / ANTHONY ANEX/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

YB head coach Gerardo Seoane reacts during the UEFA Champions League soccer match between BSC Young Boys and Manchester United, in Bern, Switzerland, 19 September 2018.

Young Boys fans in the stadium before the
Photo Credit: AP / Anthony Anex

Young Boys fans in the stadium before the match against Manchester United, during the Champions League group H soccer match between Switzerland's BSC Young Boys and England's Manchester United, in the Stade de Suisse in Berne, Switzerland, on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018.

Young Boys' Sekou Sanogo consoles injured Djibril Sow,
Photo Credit: ANTHONY ANEX/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock / ANTHONY ANEX/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Young Boys' Sekou Sanogo consoles injured Djibril Sow, from right, during the UEFA Champions League soccer match between BSC Young Boys and Manchester United, in Bern, Switzerland, 19 September 2018.

Young Boys' Guillaume Hoarau, centre, struggles to reach
Photo Credit: AP / Alessandro Della Valle

Young Boys' Guillaume Hoarau, centre, struggles to reach the ball with Manchester United's Chris Smalling, left, and Paul Pogba, during their Champions League group H soccer match between Switzerland's BSC Young Boys and England's Manchester United, in the Stade de Suisse in Berne, Switzerland, on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018.

Manchester United's Paul Pogba, left, scores with penalty
Photo Credit: ALESSANDRO DELLA VALLE/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock / ALESSANDRO DELLA VALLE/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Manchester United's Paul Pogba, left, scores with penalty kick against YB goalkeeper David Von Ballmoos, 3rd right, during the UEFA Champions League soccer match between BSC Young Boys and Manchester United, in Bern, Switzerland, 19 September 2018.

Manchester United's Fred, left, with Young Boys' Guillaume
Photo Credit: AP / Anthony Anex

Manchester United's Fred, left, with Young Boys' Guillaume Hoarau, during their Champions League group H soccer match between Switzerland's BSC Young Boys and England's Manchester United, in the Stade de Suisse in Berne, Switzerland, on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018.

Young Boys' Guillaume Hoarau, back, fights for the
Photo Credit: ANTHONY ANEX/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock / ANTHONY ANEX/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Young Boys' Guillaume Hoarau, back, fights for the ball against Manchester United's Paul Pogba, front, during the UEFA Champions League soccer match between BSC Young Boys and Manchester United, in Bern, Switzerland, 19 September 2018.

Manchester United's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho watches his
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / FABRICE COFFRINI

Manchester United's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho watches his players from the touchlines during the UEFA Champions League group H football match between Young Boys and Manchester United at The Stade de Suisse in Bern on September 19, 2018.

German referee Deniz Aytekin (C) during the UEFA
Photo Credit: ALESSANDRO DELLA VALLE/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock / ALESSANDRO DELLA VALLE/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

German referee Deniz Aytekin (C) during the UEFA Champions League soccer match between BSC Young Boys and Manchester United, in Bern, Switzerland, 19 September 2018.

Young Boys' Kevin Mbabu, left, fights for the
Photo Credit: ALESSANDRO DELLA VALLE/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock / ALESSANDRO DELLA VALLE/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Young Boys' Kevin Mbabu, left, fights for the ball against Manchester United's Anthony Martial, right, during the UEFA Champions League soccer match between BSC Young Boys and Manchester United, in Bern, Switzerland, 19 September 2018.

Young Boys French forward Guillaume Hoarau (C) fights
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / FABRICE COFFRINI

Young Boys French forward Guillaume Hoarau (C) fights for the ball with Manchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba (R) and Manchester United's English defender Chris Smalling (L) during the UEFA Champions League group H football match between Young Boys and Manchester United at The Stade de Suisse in Bern on September 19, 2018.

