PARIS — With a colorful vocabulary and manner to match her pinkish-purple hair, Megan Rapinoe stands out simply by being Megan Rapinoe. She celebrated her two goals in the quarterfinal match against France at the Women’s World Cup by raising both arms in victory, reminiscent of Russell Crowe in “Gladiator.”

“She’s just a big personality both on and off the pitch,” coach Jill Ellis said. “And I think she honestly thrives in these moments.”

In securing the 2-1 victory that knocked the hosts out of the tournament, the United States now moves on to a semifinal match against England on Tuesday in Lyon. If they can get past the Lionesses, the Americans will get a shot at their second straight World Cup title and fourth overall in a July 7 final.

From a high-profile battle with U.S.

Soccer over equal pay back home, to the exuberant celebration of every goal in the 13-0 tournament opener against Thailand, the U.S. team is unapologetically brash and confident. If anyone embodies the U.S. ethos, it’s Rapinoe. She has five goals in this World Cup, tying her with teammate Alex Morgan, England’s Ellen White and Australia’s Sam Kerr for the tournament lead.

Rapinoe sometimes gets just as much attention for what she does away from the game. She was at the center of a controversy in the days leading up to what was called Le Grand Match when video surfaced of her saying she wouldn’t visit the White House if the team won the World Cup — and dropping in an expletive for emphasis.

While the interview was from January, it attracted President Donald Trump’s attention and he tweeted: “Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team.”

Trump added that he would invite the team to Washington, win or lose. Rapinoe said she stood by the statement, with the exception of her coarse language.

Shortly after Team USA won, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted to invite the team to visit the U.S. Capitol.

“It may not be the White House, but we’d be happy to welcome @mPinoe& the entire #USWMNT for a tour of the House of Representatives anytime they’d like,” she wrote.

Rapinoe replied hours later, telling Ocasio-Cortez to “consider it done.”

Rapinoe has always been unafraid to speak her mind. She came out as gay in 2012 and is currently in a relationship with WNBA star Sue Bird. Rapinoe even joked about it following Friday night’s victory, when asked if it had more meaning because this is Pride Month. “You can’t win a championship without gays on your team, it’s pretty much never been done before, ever,” she said. “Science right there.”

Rapinoe has an Olympic gold medal from the 2012 London Games, where she scored directly from a corner kick in the semifinals against Canada. She is the only player — male or female — to have such a goal in Olympic competition.

While France has seemingly cemented her legacy both on and off the field, she insisted that any drama she encountered didn’t fuel her. “I don’t really get energized by haters, or all that,” she said. “I feel like there are so many more people that love me, so I’m like, ‘Yay! People love me! This is great!’ I’m a little more energized by that.”