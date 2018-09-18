Champions League: FC Barcelona vs. PSV Eindhoven

Lionel Messi scored a hat trick to help Barcelona open its Champions League campaign with a 4-0 win over PSV Eindhoven on Sept. 18, 2018. Ousmane Dembele also scored for Barcelona, which was already 3-0 up when it was reduced to 10 men as defender Samuel Umtiti was sent off with a second yellow card for a hard foul in the 79th. The Group B result extended Barcelona's unbeaten run at home to 27 matches in UEFA competitions. The Catalan club has won 25 games and drawn only two during the streak.

Lionel Messi reacts during the UEFA Champions League Group B soccer match between FC Barcelona and PSV Eindhoven at Camp Nou stadium, in Barcelona, Spain, on Sept. 18, 2018.

Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions' League group B football match FC Barcelona against PSV Eindhoven at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on September 18, 2018. - Barcelona won 4-0. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP)LLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images

Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez (L) vies with PSV Eindhoven's Dutch midfielder Pablo Rosario during the UEFA Champions' League group B football match FC Barcelona against PSV Eindhoven at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on September 18, 2018. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP)LLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images

PSV Eindhoven's Dutch goalkeeper Jeroen Zoet misses to stop a ball shot by Barcelona's French forward Ousmane Dembele during the UEFA Champions' League group B football match FC Barcelona against PSV Eindhoven at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on September 18, 2018. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP)LLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring the opening goal of his team during the group B Champions League soccer match between FC Barcelona and PSV Eindhoven at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi, right, takes a free kick during the group B Champions League soccer match between FC Barcelona and PSV Eindhoven at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

PSV Eindhoven's Spanish defender Angelino jumps for the ball during the UEFA Champions' League group B football match FC Barcelona against PSV Eindhoven at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on September 18, 2018. - Barcelona won 4-0. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP)LLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images

Barcelona's French forward Ousmane Dembele celebrates after scoring during the UEFA Champions' League group B football match FC Barcelona against PSV Eindhoven at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on September 18, 2018. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP)LLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images

Barcelona's Spanish defender Jordi Alba (L) vies with PSV Eindhoven's Mexican forward Hirving Lozano during the UEFA Champions' League group B football match FC Barcelona against PSV Eindhoven at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on September 18, 2018. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP)LLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi takes a shot during the group B Champions League soccer match between FC Barcelona and PSV Eindhoven at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

PSV Eindhoven's French defender Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (R) jumps for the ball with Barcelona's Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal and Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez during the UEFA Champions' League group B football match FC Barcelona against PSV Eindhoven at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on September 18, 2018. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)JOSEP LAGO/AFP/Getty Images

PSV Eindhoven's Dutch forward Luuk de Jong (L) and Barcelona's French defender Samuel Umtiti (R) jump for the ball during the UEFA Champions' League group B football match FC Barcelona against PSV Eindhoven at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on September 18, 2018. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP)LLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images

Barcelona's forward Lionel Messi in action during the UEFA Champions League Group B soccer match against PSV Eindhoven at Camp Nou stadium, in Barcelona on Sept. 18, 2018.

Barcelona's French forward Ousmane Dembele (C) scores during the UEFA Champions' League group B football match FC Barcelona against PSV Eindhoven at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on September 18, 2018. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)JOSEP LAGO/AFP/Getty Images