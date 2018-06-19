TODAY'S PAPER
Lionel Messi at the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Print

Lionel Messi leads Argentina at this summer's FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Argentina's Lionel Messi walks out the field at
Photo Credit: AP / Ricardo Mazalan

Argentina's Lionel Messi walks out the field at the end of the group D match between Argentina and Iceland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

From left to right, Sergio Aguero, Lionel Messi
Photo Credit: AP / Ricardo Mazalan

From left to right, Sergio Aguero, Lionel Messi and Nicolas Otamendi jog during a training session of Argentina at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Bronnitsy, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Iceland goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson saves a penalty attempt
Photo Credit: AP / Rebecca Blackwell

Iceland goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson saves a penalty attempt by Argentina's Lionel Messi during the group D match between Argentina and Iceland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

Argentina's Lionel Messi, right, stands near the Iceland's
Photo Credit: AP / Ricardo Mazalan

Argentina's Lionel Messi, right, stands near the Iceland's players at the end of the group D match between Argentina and Iceland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

Argentina's Lionel Messi leaves the field with teammate
Photo Credit: AP / Rebecca Blackwell

Argentina's Lionel Messi leaves the field with teammate Cristian Ansaldi, right, following their group D match between Argentina and Iceland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

Argentina's Lionel Messi looks to his teammates during
Photo Credit: AP / Matthias Schrader

Argentina's Lionel Messi looks to his teammates during the group D match between Argentina and Iceland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Iceland's Hordur Magnusson
Photo Credit: AP / Antonio Calanni

Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Iceland's Hordur Magnusson fight for the ball during the group D match between Argentina and Iceland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

Lionel Messi, right, and Sergio Aguero arrive for
Photo Credit: AP / Ricardo Mazalan

Lionel Messi, right, and Sergio Aguero arrive for a training session of Argentina at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Bronnitsy, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Lionel Messi points during a training session of
Photo Credit: AP / Ricardo Mazalan

Lionel Messi points during a training session of Argentina on the eve of the group D match against Iceland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Bronnitsy, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018.

Argentina's Lionel Messi, centre, kicks the ball as
Photo Credit: AP / Victor Caivano

Argentina's Lionel Messi, centre, kicks the ball as Iceland's Gylfi Sigurdsson, right, tries to stop him during the group D match between Argentina and Iceland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

Argentina's Lionel Messi fails to score on a
Photo Credit: AP / Antonio Calanni

Argentina's Lionel Messi fails to score on a penalty kick during the group D match between Argentina and Iceland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

Argentina's Lionel Messi warms up prior to the
Photo Credit: AP / Ricardo Mazalan

Argentina's Lionel Messi warms up prior to the start of the group D match between Argentina and Iceland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

Argentina's Lionel Messi holds a ball during the
Photo Credit: AP / Ricardo Mazalan

Argentina's Lionel Messi holds a ball during the group D match between Argentina and Iceland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

Argentina's Lionel Messi covers his face during the
Photo Credit: AP / Ricardo Mazalan

Argentina's Lionel Messi covers his face during the group D match between Argentina and Iceland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

