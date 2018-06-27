YEKATERINBURG, Russia — Sweden dominated Mexico 3-0 to move on to the World Cup knockout round, and thanks to South Korea, Mexico will also advance.

Ludwig Augustinsson volleyed a left-footed shot past goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa from close range five minutes into the second half, and captain Andreas Granqvist converted on penalty kick to help Sweden take control Wednesday and win Group F.

Despite the loss, because South Korea beat Germany 2-0, Mexico also advances as runner-up in the group. Mexico has been to the round of 16 for seven straight World Cups.

Mexico's Edson Alvarez had an own goal in the 74th minute.

Once Sweden took the lead, Mexican fans paid more attention to the other game, rooting against Germany, which could have passed Mexico with a victory.

Sweden's Ludwig Augustinsson, right, celebrates after the group F match between Mexico and Sweden, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Mexico's Edson Alvarez, second left, reacts at the end of the group F match between Mexico and Sweden, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Mexico's Edson Alvarez, center, scores an own goal to give Sweden a 3-0 lead, during the group F match between Mexico and Sweden, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Mexico's Carlos Vela, center left, and Sweden's Oscar Hiljemark, center right, challenge for the ball during the group F match between Mexico and Sweden, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Mexico's Edson Alvarez, center, reacts at the end of the group F match between Mexico and Sweden, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Sweden players celebrate after Mexico's Edson Alvarez scores an own goal during the group F match between Mexico and Sweden, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Sweden's Mikael Lustig, front, kicks the ball during the group F match between Mexico and Sweden, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Sweden's Albin Ekdal gestures to Referee Nestor Pitana from Argentina during the group F match between Mexico and Sweden, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Mexico's Carlos Salcedo, left, and Sweden's Marcus Berg, right, challenge for the ball during the group F match between Mexico and Sweden, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Sweden's Ola Toivonen, left, and Mexico's Jesus Gallardo jump for the ball during the group F match between Mexico and Sweden, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Sweden's Andreas Granqvist, left, and Albin Ekdal, center, gesture to referee Nestor Pitana from Argentina during the group F match between Mexico and Sweden, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Mexico's Hirving Lozano reacts during the group F match between Mexico and Sweden, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Sweden's Emil Forsberg, center, Mexico's Edson Alvarez, right, and Hector Herrera challenge for the ball during the group F match between Mexico and Sweden, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa makes a save during the group F match between Mexico and Sweden, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Referee Nestor Pitana from Argentina, second right, discusses with Mexico's Edson Alvarez, right, and Sweden's Albin Ekdal during the group F match between Mexico and Sweden, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Mexico's Andres Guardado, left, and Sweden's Mikael Lustig challenge for the ball during the group F match between Mexico and Sweden, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Sweden's Emil Forsberg kicks the ball during the group F match between Mexico and Sweden, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Sweden head coach Janne Andersson gestures during the group F match between Mexico and Sweden, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Mexico's Miguel Layun, left, and Sweden's Andreas Granqvist, right, challenge for the ball during the group F match between Mexico and Sweden, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Referee Nestor Pitana from Argentina, right, speaks with Sweden's Sebastian Larsson during the group F match between Mexico and Sweden, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Referee Nestor Pitana from Argentina, center, raises a yellow card to Sweden's Sebastian Larsson, second from left, during the group F match between Mexico and Sweden, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Sweden's Marcus Berg, left, and Mexico's Hector Moreno challenge for the ball Mexico's Hector Moreno during the group F match between Mexico and Sweden, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Mexico's Andres Guardado, bottom, and Sweden's Sebastian Larsson, rtop, challenge for the ball during the group F match between Mexico and Sweden, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.