TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Afternoon
73° Good Afternoon
SportsSoccer

World Cup: Mexico vs. Sweden

By The Associated Press
Print

YEKATERINBURG, Russia — Sweden dominated Mexico 3-0 to move on to the World Cup knockout round, and thanks to South Korea, Mexico will also advance.

Ludwig Augustinsson volleyed a left-footed shot past goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa from close range five minutes into the second half, and captain Andreas Granqvist converted on penalty kick to help Sweden take control Wednesday and win Group F.

Despite the loss, because South Korea beat Germany 2-0, Mexico also advances as runner-up in the group. Mexico has been to the round of 16 for seven straight World Cups.

Mexico's Edson Alvarez had an own goal in the 74th minute.

Once Sweden took the lead, Mexican fans paid more attention to the other game, rooting against Germany, which could have passed Mexico with a victory.

Sweden's Ludwig Augustinsson, right, celebrates after the group
Photo Credit: AP / Gregorio Borgia

Sweden's Ludwig Augustinsson, right, celebrates after the group F match between Mexico and Sweden, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Mexico's Edson Alvarez, second left, reacts at the
Photo Credit: AP / Efrem Lukatsky

Mexico's Edson Alvarez, second left, reacts at the end of the group F match between Mexico and Sweden, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Mexico's Edson Alvarez, center, scores an own goal
Photo Credit: AP / Martin Meissner

Mexico's Edson Alvarez, center, scores an own goal to give Sweden a 3-0 lead, during the group F match between Mexico and Sweden, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Mexico's Carlos Vela, center left, and Sweden's Oscar
Photo Credit: AP / Eduardo Verdugo

Mexico's Carlos Vela, center left, and Sweden's Oscar Hiljemark, center right, challenge for the ball during the group F match between Mexico and Sweden, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Mexico's Edson Alvarez, center, reacts at the end
Photo Credit: AP / Efrem Lukatsky

Mexico's Edson Alvarez, center, reacts at the end of the group F match between Mexico and Sweden, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Sweden players celebrate after Mexico's Edson Alvarez scores
Photo Credit: AP / Efrem Lukatsky

Sweden players celebrate after Mexico's Edson Alvarez scores an own goal during the group F match between Mexico and Sweden, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Sweden's Mikael Lustig, front, kicks the ball during
Photo Credit: AP / Efrem Lukatsky

Sweden's Mikael Lustig, front, kicks the ball during the group F match between Mexico and Sweden, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Sweden's Albin Ekdal gestures to Referee Nestor Pitana
Photo Credit: AP / Martin Meissner

Sweden's Albin Ekdal gestures to Referee Nestor Pitana from Argentina during the group F match between Mexico and Sweden, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Mexico's Carlos Salcedo, left, and Sweden's Marcus Berg,
Photo Credit: AP / Gregorio Borgia

Mexico's Carlos Salcedo, left, and Sweden's Marcus Berg, right, challenge for the ball during the group F match between Mexico and Sweden, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Sweden's Ola Toivonen, left, and Mexico's Jesus Gallardo
Photo Credit: AP / Martin Meissner

Sweden's Ola Toivonen, left, and Mexico's Jesus Gallardo jump for the ball during the group F match between Mexico and Sweden, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Sweden's Andreas Granqvist, left, and Albin Ekdal, center,
Photo Credit: AP / Martin Meissner

Sweden's Andreas Granqvist, left, and Albin Ekdal, center, gesture to referee Nestor Pitana from Argentina during the group F match between Mexico and Sweden, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Mexico's Hirving Lozano reacts during the group F
Photo Credit: AP / Efrem Lukatsky

Mexico's Hirving Lozano reacts during the group F match between Mexico and Sweden, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Sweden's Emil Forsberg, center, Mexico's Edson Alvarez, right,
Photo Credit: AP / Eduardo Verdugo

Sweden's Emil Forsberg, center, Mexico's Edson Alvarez, right, and Hector Herrera challenge for the ball during the group F match between Mexico and Sweden, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa makes a save during
Photo Credit: AP / Efrem Lukatsky

Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa makes a save during the group F match between Mexico and Sweden, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Referee Nestor Pitana from Argentina, second right, discusses
Photo Credit: AP / Efrem Lukatsky

Referee Nestor Pitana from Argentina, second right, discusses with Mexico's Edson Alvarez, right, and Sweden's Albin Ekdal during the group F match between Mexico and Sweden, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Mexico's Andres Guardado, left, and Sweden's Mikael Lustig
Photo Credit: AP / Martin Meissner

Mexico's Andres Guardado, left, and Sweden's Mikael Lustig challenge for the ball during the group F match between Mexico and Sweden, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Sweden's Emil Forsberg kicks the ball during the
Photo Credit: AP / Efrem Lukatsky

Sweden's Emil Forsberg kicks the ball during the group F match between Mexico and Sweden, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Sweden head coach Janne Andersson gestures during the
Photo Credit: AP / Martin Meissner

Sweden head coach Janne Andersson gestures during the group F match between Mexico and Sweden, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Mexico's Miguel Layun, left, and Sweden's Andreas Granqvist,
Photo Credit: AP / Gregorio Borgia

Mexico's Miguel Layun, left, and Sweden's Andreas Granqvist, right, challenge for the ball during the group F match between Mexico and Sweden, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Referee Nestor Pitana from Argentina, right, speaks with
Photo Credit: AP / Efrem Lukatsky

Referee Nestor Pitana from Argentina, right, speaks with Sweden's Sebastian Larsson during the group F match between Mexico and Sweden, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Referee Nestor Pitana from Argentina, center, raises a
Photo Credit: AP / Eduardo Verdugo

Referee Nestor Pitana from Argentina, center, raises a yellow card to Sweden's Sebastian Larsson, second from left, during the group F match between Mexico and Sweden, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Sweden's Marcus Berg, left, and Mexico's Hector Moreno
Photo Credit: AP / Martin Meissner

Sweden's Marcus Berg, left, and Mexico's Hector Moreno challenge for the ball Mexico's Hector Moreno during the group F match between Mexico and Sweden, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Mexico's Andres Guardado, bottom, and Sweden's Sebastian Larsson,
Photo Credit: AP / Gregorio Borgia

Mexico's Andres Guardado, bottom, and Sweden's Sebastian Larsson, rtop, challenge for the ball during the group F match between Mexico and Sweden, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Mexico's Andres Guardado, left, and Sweden's Albin Ekdal
Photo Credit: AP / Martin Meissner

Mexico's Andres Guardado, left, and Sweden's Albin Ekdal challenge for the ball during the group F match between Mexico and Sweden, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

By The Associated Press

New York Sports

6/26/18: Flores' walk-off single leads Mets in win Watch: Flores' walk-off single wins it for Mets
6/26/18: Severino tosses a gem to lead the MLB highlights: Yankees 6, Phillies 0
Mets first baseman Wilmer Flores celebrates his walk-off, Flores’ 10th-inning single boosts Mets past Pirates
Starting pitcher Luis Severino of the Yankees throws Lennon: Nobody does it better than Severino
Giants defensive back Janoris Jenkins walks from the Body found at house of Giants CB Jenkins
The Liberty's Tina Charles controls the play against Liberty can’t stop Taurasi in loss to Mercury