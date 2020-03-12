TODAY'S PAPER
MLS suspends its season 30 days amid coronavirus outbreak

Cristian Casseres Jr. of Red Bulls looks on during a game against Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium on March 7, 2020. Credit: Getty Images/Alex Goodlett

By Newsday.com
Major League Soccer has suspended its season for 30 days amid the coronavirus pandemic, the league announced Thursday.

It is effective immediately.

"At the appropriate time, the league and clubs will communicate plans for the continuation of the 2020 season and update the status of league events," MLS said in its statement.

“Our clubs were united today in the decision to temporarily suspend our season – based on the advice and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), and other public health authorities, and in the best interest of our fans, players, officials and employees,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. “We’d like to thank our fans for their continued support during this challenging time.”

