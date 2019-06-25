Women's World Cup: Netherlands vs. Japan

The Netherlands defeated Japan, 2-1, in the Round of 16 at the Women's World Cup on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

Netherlands' Vivianne Miedema is tackled by Japan's Yuka Momiki during the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the Netherlands and Japan at the Roazhon Park, in Rennes, France, Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

Japan's goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita gestures during the France 2019 Women's World Cup round of sixteen football match between Netherlands and Japan, on June 25, 2019, at the Roazhon Park stadium in Rennes, north western France.

Japan's midfielder Nana Ichise (L) vies with Netherlands' forward Shanice van de Sanden during the France 2019 Women's World Cup round of sixteen football match between Netherlands and Japan, on June 25, 2019, at the Roazhon Park stadium in Rennes, north western France.

Japan's forward Yuika Sugasawa reacts after missing a goal opportunity during the France 2019 Women's World Cup round of sixteen football match between Netherlands and Japan, on June 25, 2019, at the Roazhon Park stadium in Rennes, north western France.

TOPSHOT - Japan's midfielder Yui Hasegawa (3rdL) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal during the France 2019 Women's World Cup round of sixteen football match between Netherlands and Japan, on June 25, 2019, at the Roazhon Park stadium in Rennes, north western France. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP)LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images

Japan's midfielder Yui Hasegawa (R) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal during the France 2019 Women's World Cup round of sixteen football match between Netherlands and Japan, on June 25, 2019, at the Roazhon Park stadium in Rennes, north western France.

Netherlands' forward Lieke Martens (L) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal during the France 2019 Women's World Cup round of sixteen football match between Netherlands and Japan, on June 25, 2019, at the Roazhon Park stadium in Rennes, north western France.

Netherlands' Desiree Van Lunteren, center, gets in a shot during the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the Netherlands and Japan at the Roazhon Park, in Rennes, France, Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

Japan's Yui Hasegawa kicks the ball as Netherlands' Shanice Van De Sanden, right, watches during the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the Netherlands and Japan at Roazhon Park, in Rennes, France, Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

Netherlands' Danielle Van De Donk attempts to control the ball as Japan's Saki Kumagai watchesduring the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the Netherlands and Japan at Roazhon Park, in Rennes, France, Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

Netherlands' Danielle Van De Donk and Japan's Risa Shimizu chase the ball during the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the Netherlands and Japan at the Roazhon Park, in Rennes, France, Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

Shanice Van De Sanden of the Netherlands greets Lineth Beerensteyn of the Netherlands as Shanice Van De Sanden is substituted off and Lineth Beerensteyn is substituted on during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between Netherlands and Japan at Roazhon Park on June 25, 2019 in Rennes, France.