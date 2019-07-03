Women's World Cup semifinal: Netherlands vs. Sweden

TODAY'S PAPER
The Netherlands defeated Sweden in extra time, 1-0, in the semfinals of the FIFA Women's World Cup on Wednesday in Lyon, France.

Netherlands' Jackie Groenen, center, celebrates after scoring during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Sweden, at the Stade de Lyon outside Lyon, France, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

Netherlands players celebrate after their teammate Jackie Groenen, scored her side's opening goal during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Sweden, at the Stade de Lyon outside Lyon, France, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

Netherlands' Jackie Groenen, is congratulated by teammate Shanice Van De Sanden, left, after scoring during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Sweden, at the Stade de Lyon outside Lyon, France, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

Netherlands' Jackie Groenen celebrates after scoring during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Sweden, at the Stade de Lyon outside Lyon, France, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

Netherlands' Vivianne Miedema, right, attempts a shot on goal during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Sweden at Stade de Lyon outside Lyon, France, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

Netherlands goalkeeper Sari Van Veenendaal punches the all clear of the goal during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Sweden at Stade de Lyon outside Lyon, France, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

Netherlands' Sherida Spitse, front, fights for a header during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Sweden at the Stade de Lyon outside Lyon, France, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

Netherlands' Danielle Van De Donk, right, challenges Sweden's Elin Rubensson, left, during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Sweden at the Stade de Lyon outside Lyon, France, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

Sweden's Stina Blackstenius, center challenges for the ball with Sweden's Kosovare Asllani as Sweden's Kosovare Asllani controls the ball during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Sweden, at the Stade de Lyon outside Lyon, France, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

Netherlands' Dominique Bloodworth, left, blocks a shot by Sweden's Stina Blackstenius, right, during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Sweden at the Stade de Lyon outside Lyon, France, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

Sweden's Lina Hurtig, center, jumps for the ball during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Sweden, at the Stade de Lyon outside Lyon, France, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

Netherlands' Stefanie Van Der Gragt, chases after the ball during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Sweden at Stade de Lyon outside Lyon, France, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

Netherlands' Sherida Spitse, left, challenges Sweden's Kosovare Asllani, right, during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Sweden at the Stade de Lyon outside Lyon, France, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

Sweden's Kosovare Asllani, left, challenges for the ball with Netherlands' Vivianne Miedemaduring the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Sweden, at the Stade de Lyon outside Lyon, France, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

Netherlands' Dominique Bloodworth, left, challenges Sweden's Stina Blackstenius, right, during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Sweden at the Stade de Lyon outside Lyon, France, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

Sweden's Kosovare Asllani, left, is tackled by Netherlands' Sherida Spitse during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Sweden, at the Stade de Lyon outside Lyon, France, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

Sweden goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl kicks a ball as the sun sets during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Sweden at the Stade de Lyon outside Lyon, France, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

Netherlands' Dominique Bloodworth, left,21 and Sweden's Stina Blackstenius duel for the ball during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Sweden, at the Stade de Lyon outside Lyon, France, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

Netherlands' Vivianne Miedema, right, challenges for the ball with Sweden's Linda Sembrant during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Sweden, at the Stade de Lyon outside Lyon, France, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

Sweden's Nilla Fischer, second right, lies on the ground after attempting a shot on goal during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Sweden at Stade de Lyon outside Lyon, France, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

