NYCFC fall to Chicago Fire

New York City FC forward Ismael Tajouri-Shradi plays

New York City FC forward Ismael Tajouri-Shradi plays against Orlando City SC on Saturday, March 17, at Yankee Stadium. Photo Credit: Nathan Congleton / NYCFC.com

By The Associated Press
BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. — Aleksandar Katai scored twice early in the second half to help the Chicago Fire beat New York City FC 3-2 on Saturday night.

Katai first goal came in the 47th minute to make it 2-all for Chicago (6-7-5). Katai isolated defender Ben Sweat on a run up the right channel and bent a low left-footed shot inside the far post.

Five minutes later, Katai slipped through a pair of defenders and beat goalkeeper Sean Johnson to make it 3-2.

The Fire took the early lead in the sixth minute when Nemanja Nikolic finished Dax McCarty’s through ball.

NYCFC (9-4-4) tied it in the 36th minute on Ismael Tajouri-Shradi’s eighth goal of the season and took a 2-1 lead in the 40th on Jo Inge Berget’s header.

