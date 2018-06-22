Philippe Coutinho and Neymar have scored in injury time to give Brazil a 2-0 win over Costa Rica at the World Cup. After frustrating the Brazilians for 90 minutes, the Costa Ricans finally conceded twice in stoppage time and slumped to a second loss that ended their chances of advancing to the knockout stage. Coutinho poked the ball through the legs of goalkeeper Keylor Navas and into the net after Gabriel Jesus controlled the ball in front, for his second goal of the tournament. Neymar sent his nation’s yellow-shirted fans wild when he volleyed the ball in with virtually the last kick of the game.

It had appeared as if Brazil, after a 1-1 with Switzerland in its opening game, was heading for another stalemate. Brazil attacked relentlessly in the second half and was awarded a penalty in the 78th minute when Neymar was impeded as he cut inside defender Giancarlo Gonzalez. But referee Bjorn Kuipers went over to look at the sideline TV monitor, then reversed the decision. Billed as one of the tournament favorites in Russia, Brazil has four points heading into its last group game against Serbia next Wednesday. Serbia won its opener and was looking to move top of Group E with victory against Switzerland later Friday.

Brazil's Philippe Coutinho, right, scores the opening goal during the group E match between Brazil and Costa Rica at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, June 22, 2018.

Brazil's Neymar, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the group E match between Brazil and Costa Rica at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, June 22, 2018.

Brazil's Philippe Coutinho, center, scores the opening goal during the group E match between Brazil and Costa Rica at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, June 22, 2018.

Teammates congratulate Brazil's forward Neymar (L) for his goal during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group E football match between Brazil and Costa Rica at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on June 22, 2018.

Brazil's defender Thiago Silva (R) celebrates the win with Brazil's goalkeeper Alisson (C) and Brazil's defender Miranda during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group E football match between Brazil and Costa Rica at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on June 22, 2018.

Brazil's forward Neymar scores a goal during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group E football match between Brazil and Costa Rica at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on June 22, 2018.

Brazil's Neymar scores his side's second goal past Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas, left, during the group E match between Brazil and Costa Rica at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, June 22, 2018.

Brazil's Neymar, center, celebrates with teammate Douglas Costa and Casemiro, right, after scoring his side's second goal during the group E match between Brazil and Costa Rica at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, June 22, 2018.

Brazil's Neymar reacts at the end of the group E match between Brazil and Costa Rica at the 2018 World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, on June 22, 2018.

Brazil's Neymar, left, falls in the tackle of Costa Rica's Cristian Gamboa during the group E match between Brazil and Costa Rica at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, June 22, 2018.

Costa Rica's Oscar Duarte controls the ball during the group E match between Brazil and Costa Rica at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, June 22, 2018.

Brazil's Neymar gestures during the group E match between Brazil and Costa Rica at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, June 22, 2018.

Costa Rica's goalkeeper Keylor Navas (L) makes a save in front of Brazil's forward Neymar during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group E football match between Brazil and Costa Rica at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on June 22, 2018.

Brazil's forward Neymar (L) appologizes to Costa Rica's goalkeeper Keylor Navas following a tackle during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group E football match between Brazil and Costa Rica at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on June 22, 2018.

Volunteers deploy giants ahead of during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group E football match between Brazil and Costa Rica at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on June 22, 2018.

Costa Rica's forward Marco Urena vies for the header with Brazil's defender Thiago Silva (R) during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group E football match between Brazil and Costa Rica at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on June 22, 2018.

Brazil's forward Neymar falls over Costa Rica's defender Cristian Gamboa during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group E football match between Brazil and Costa Rica at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on June 22, 2018.

Brazil's defender Marcelo (R) heads the ball beside Costa Rica's defender Cristian Gamboa during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group E football match between Brazil and Costa Rica at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on June 22, 2018.

Neymar is challenged by Johan Venegas of Costa Rica during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group E match between Brazil and Costa Rica at Saint Petersburg Stadium on June 22, 2018 in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Referee Bjorn Kuipers checks the conditions of Neymar Jr during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group E match between Brazil and Costa Rica at Saint Petersburg Stadium on June 22, 2018 in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Brazil's Neymar, centre, challenges Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas during the group E match between Brazil and Costa Rica at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, June 22, 2018.

Brazil's Neymar is brought down by Costa Rica's Cristian Gamboa during the group E match between Brazil and Costa Rica at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, June 22, 2018.

Brazil's Neymar, right, looks at referee Bjorn Kuipers from Netherlands during the group E match between Brazil and Costa Rica at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, June 22, 2018.