TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
64° Good Afternoon
SportsSoccer

Women's World Cup: Norway beats Australia on penalty kicks to advance 

Norway's Maren Mjelde celebrates after scoring during a

Norway's Maren Mjelde celebrates after scoring during a penalty shoot-out of the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Norway and Australia at the Stade de Nice in Nice, France, on Saturday. Photo Credit: AP/Thibault Camus

By The Associated Press
Print

NICE, France — Ingrid Engen hit the decisive penalty kick and Norway beat Australia in a shootout Saturday night to advance to the quarterfinals of the Women's World Cup.

Australia captain Sam Kerr, who was frustrated by Norway most of the night despite some opportunities, fired her penalty shot over the bar. Emily Gielnik had her effort saved as Norway won the shootout 4-1 after the match had finished 1-1.

Norway will face the winner of Sunday's game between England and Cameroon.

Australia had played the final 16 minutes of extra time at a numerical disadvantage after defender Alanna Kennedy was sent off on a red card for hauling down Norway forward Lisa-Marie Utland.

Norway had a number of chances to score in extra time but was repeatedly denied by Australia goalkeeper Lydia Williams.

The game went to extra time after Australia's Elise Kellond-Knight scored from a corner to make it a 1-1 game in the 83rd minute.

Forward Isabell Herlovsen put Norway up 1-0 with a goal in the 31st.

Australia had two penalties denied on video review and Kerr had a goal ruled out for offside in the second half.

It was the fourth time Norway has qualified for the quarterfinals but the first since 2007.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

6/22/19: Stanton leads Yanks to 8th straight win Highlights: Yankees 7, Astros 5
Giancarlo Stanton rips his second two-run single of Highlights: Stanton's go-ahead single in 7th
Giancarlo Stanton of the Yankees follows through on Rieber: Stanton turns boos into cheers with 4 RBIs
Todd Frazier is a little sheepish as he Todd Frazier initially believes HR is a mere pop-up
Giancarlo Stanton of the Yankees follows through on Stanton lifts Yankees to eighth straight victory
Zack Britton and Austin Romine of the Yankees Britton gets chance to close, escapes trouble for save
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search