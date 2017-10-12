New York City Football Club announced on Thursday that it will move its regular-season Major League Soccer finale on Oct. 22 from Yankee Stadium to Citi Field due to the Yankees advancing to the American League Championship Series.
NYC FC had been scheduled to host the Columbus Crew at Yankee Stadium at 4 p.m. The game time will remain the same at Citi Field.
The Yankees are scheduled to host Games 3, 4 and 5 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday (Oct. 16-18). According to NYC FC, the ALCS schedule does not leave enough time to convert Yankee Stadium to host soccer. If the Yankees advance to the World Series, they would host Game 3 on Oct. 27.
“While we are happy for our partners, the New York Yankees, we understand that relocating a home game is a significant challenge for fans,” NYC FC president Jon Patricof said in a statement. “We feel Citi Field will give our team the best chance of success on the field and provide a good environment for our incredible fans.”
According to NYC FC, all fans with tickets to the Oct. 22 at Yankee Stadium will receive an email with ticketing options. Fans will also receive access to a special pre-sale to secure tickets to the match at Citi Field at a discounted rate.
