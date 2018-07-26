TODAY'S PAPER
Sean Johnson gets 4th straight shutout victory for NYCFC

NYC is 10-1-1 this season when scoring the first goal.

New York City FC players celebrate after a goal against Orlando City during a match Thursday in Orlando. Photo Credit: AP/Stephen M. Dowell

By The Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla. — Sean Johnson recorded his fourth straight shutout, extending his scoreless streak to a club-record 398 minutes, and New York FC topped Orlando City 2-0 on Thursday night.

NYC (13-4-4) has won four straight games in the series — with a combined score of 10-0. Orlando (7-13-1) has lost 11 of its last 12 games.

NYC scored two first-half goals during a six-minute span. Maximiliano Moralez opened the scoring in the 40th minute after a rebound off the post fell to his feet for an easy finish. He has scored in all three games against Orlando this season. Defender Anton Tinnerholm slotted his fourth goal of the year on a counter attack in stoppage time.

NYC is 10-1-1 this season when scoring the first goal.

Yoshi Yotun had three good scoring chances for Orlando. But his curled shot in the 37th minute hit the crossbar, he found the post in the 61st and was denied by Johnson two minutes later.

