New York City FC released images of its new home jersey for the 2021 season on Tuesday. The "Bronx Blue" home shirt features City's traditional blue with white trim reminiscent of kits worn by the club when it began play in 2015. In a news release, the club says the uniform features a tonal striped pattern "inspired by the different uniforms of New York City's municipal workers." The club also said it wanted to celebrate local heroes as part of the kit's launch, featuring a frontline worker and a local community educator alongside City players.

NYCFC's James Sands models the club's new home jersey ahead of the 2021 MLS season.

NYCFC's Tayvon Gray models the club's new home jersey ahead of the 2021 MLS season.

A look at NYCFC's new home jersey ahead of the 2021 MLS season.

Oumou, an NYCFC supporter and community educator, models the club's new home jersey ahead of the 2021 MLS season.