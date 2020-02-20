Photos from the CONCACAF Champions League match between NYCFC and AD San Carlos in Costa Rica on Thursday Feb. 20, 2020.

San Carlos player Marcos Mena (L) vies for the ball with New York City FC player Alexander Ring during their CONCACAF Champions League match at Alejandro Morera Soto Stadium in Alajuela, Costa Rica on February 20, 2020.

San Carlos player Jorman Aguilar scores against New York City FC during their CONCACAF Champions League match at Alejandro Morera Soto Stadium in Alajuela, Costa Rica on February 20, 2020.

San Carlos goalkeeper Patrick Pembertom watches a goal by New York City FC during their CONCACAF Champions League match at Alejandro Morera Soto Stadium in Alajuela, Costa Rica on February 20, 2020.

San Carlos player Jorman Aguilar (L) vies for the ball with New York City FC player Ronald Matarrita during their CONCACAF Champions League match at Alejandro Morera Soto Stadium in Alajuela, Costa Rica on February 20, 2020.

San Carlos player Julio Cruz (R) vies for the ball with New York City FC player Maxime Chanot (L) during their CONCACAF Champions League match at Alejandro Morera Soto Stadium in Alajuela, Costa Rica on February 20, 2020.

San Carlos player Jose Sanchez (L) prepares to throw in as coach Luis Marin (R) and New York City FC coach Ronny Delia (2nd L) look on during their CONCACAF Champions League football match at Alejandro Morera Soto Stadium in Alajuela, Costa Rica on February 20, 2020.

San Carlos player Jose Sanchez (L) vies for the ball with New York City FC player Anton Tinnerholm (R) during their CONCACAF Champions League match at Alejandro Morera Soto Stadium in Alajuela, Costa Rica on February 20, 2020.

San Carlos player Julio Cruz (L) vies for the ball with New York City FC player Ronald Matarrita (R) during their CONCACAF Champions League match at Alejandro Morera Soto Stadium in Alajuela, Costa Rica on February 20, 2020.

New York City FC player Heber Araujo celebrates with Alexander Callens his goal against San Carlos during their CONCACAF Champions League match at Alejandro Morera Soto Stadium in Alajuela, Costa Rica on February 20, 2020.

New York City FC player Heber Araujo celebrates a goal against San Carlos during their CONCACAF Champions League match at Alejandro Morera Soto Stadium in Alajuela, Costa Rica on February 20, 2020.