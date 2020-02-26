TODAY'S PAPER
NYCFC defeated AD San Carlos, 1-0, in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16 on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J. NYCFC advances on aggregate, 6-3.

New York City FC forward Jesus Medina goes for a shot with San Carlos midfielder Roberto Cordoba defending during the second half in the second leg of a CONCACAF Champions League soccer match Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Harrison, N.J.

San Carlos midfielder Lucas Meza gets his hands on New York City FC midfielder Maximiliano Moralez during the second half in the second leg of a CONCACAF Champions League soccer match Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Harrison, N.J.

San Carlos players watch as New York City FC defender Alexander Callens heads the ball into the net for a goal during the first half in the second leg of a CONCACAF Champions League soccer match Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Harrison, N.J.

New York City FC defender Alexander Callens watches as his shot heads into the net for a goal against San Carlos during the first half in the second leg of a CONCACAF Champions League soccer match Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Harrison, N.J.

New York City FC midfielder Valentin Castellanos, left, goes for the ball while defending against San Carlos midfielder Randy Chirino during the first half in the second leg of a CONCACAF Champions League soccer match Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Harrison, N.J.

San Carlos midfielder Christian Martinez leaps up for a header next to New York City FC defender Ronald Matarrita during the first half in the second leg of a CONCACAF Champions League soccer match Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Harrison, N.J.

