NYCFC draws Atlanta United FC thanks to Alexander Ring’s first MLS goal

Ring’s goal in the 73rd minute pulled City even with Atlanta in matchup of Eastern Conference’s top teams.

NYCFC midfielder Maximiliano Moralez (R) of Argentina in

NYCFC midfielder Maximiliano Moralez (R) of Argentina in action against Atlanta United midfielder Kevin Kratz (L) of Germany during the first half of the MLS match between New York City FC and Atlanta United FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on April 15, 2018. Photo Credit: ERIK S. LESSER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

By The Associated Press
ATLANTA — Alexander Ring scored his first MLS goal to help New York City FC to a 2-2 draw with Atlanta United on Sunday night.

David Villa, playing his second match after a three-game absence with a quadriceps injury, had a goal and an assist for New York City (5-0-2).

Ring made it 2-2 in the 73rd minute. Villa, at the top-left corner of the box, drew three defenders and dropped it back to Ring, who trapped it a ripped a right-footer off the crossbar from well outside the area.

Greg Garza tapped in from point-blank range the rebound of a shot by Miguel Almiron to give Atlanta (4-2-0) a 1-0 lead in the 29th minute.

Villa came on for Ismael Tajouri-Shradi in the 35th and tied it about three minutes later, converting from the penalty spot after Jo Inge Berget drew a foul in the area conceded by Michael Parkhurst.

Chris McCann answered in the 56th minute, heading home a perfectly-placed cross from Almiron. Parkhurst’s long header off a clearance by Villa led Almiron down the left side and, from the goal line, he lofted it to McCann at the top of the 6-yard box for the finish.

United had its four-game win streak snapped.

