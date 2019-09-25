Alexandru Mitrita is peaking at the perfect time for New York City FC.

The club’s record signing had his best performance yet in NYCFC’s most crucial game of the club’s most successful regular season, scoring three times in a 20-minute stretch to lead City to a 4-1 win over Atlanta United FC.

Mitrita, who joined from Romania for a club-record $9.1 million last offseason, delivered the first hat trick for NYCFC since David Villa scored three against the Red Bulls in August 2017.

The victory gives City 61 points this season, guaranteeing at least a second-place finish in the Eastern Conference while eliminating Atlanta in the race for the East’s top seed. NYCFC can clinch the No. 1 spot, which comes with a first-round playoff bye and a spot in next year’s CONCACAF Champions League, with a Philadelphia draw or loss at San Jose late Wednesday night.

Right back Sebastien Ibeagha initiated the offensive attack for the first goal in the 14th minute, winning a dual to gain possession and finding Ismael Tajour-Shradi on the right wing. Tajouri-Shradi carried the ball through the midfield before slicing a pass through the defense to Mitrita, who took a few touches across the top of the 18-yard box before blasting home the score past a diving Brad Guzan and into the far corner.

About 10 minutes later, Mitrita nearly replicated the opener. Maxi Moralez sent a perfect ball over the top to Mitrita, who was running into open space behind a defender. Mitrita corralled the pass, brought it onto his right foot, ran through the defender and banked it off the near post for his second of the night.

The third goal was perhaps the easiest for the man known as ‘Mitri.’ Tajouri-Shradi did much of the work, taking on a pair of defenders before hammering a shot from the top of the box. Guzan, the Atlanta keeper, pushed it to his left — right into the path of a sprinting Mitrita, who cleaned up the rebound for his hat trick.

City nearly went up 4-0 near the end of the half when Atlanta defender Florentin Pogba steamrolled Moralez in the box for a penalty, but Moralez struck his attempt poorly, sending it wide of the target.

Atlanta managed to get one back in the second half after Maxime Chanot conceded a penalty, earning a yellow card in the process. Pity Martinez converted the penalty with ease, but it was all the defending MLS Cup champions could muster.

NYCFC returned the margin to three goals late when leading scorer Héber Araújo dos Santos, coming off the bench for his first minutes since Aug. 31, scored after dribbling past Guzan in a one-on-one battle and placing the ball gently into the net in the 87th minute.