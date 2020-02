YES Network’s coverage of New York City FC matches will feature 26 live broadcasts in 2020, the club and network announced Friday.

The 26 matches will be the most locally broadcast by the network since NYCFC’s inception, according to a news release, although YES Network will show five of those matches on tape-delay. All matches also will be streamed live via Fox Sports Go.

Joe Tolleson and Ian Joy return to the broadcast booth on play-by-play and color commentary, respectively.

YES Network’s 2020 coverage will begin with the club's MLS regular-season opener at Columbus Crew SC at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 1. YES also will broadcast City’s home opener against FC Dallas at 12:30 p.m. on March 14.

Full NYCFC full broadcast schedule for 2020 MLS regular season

Sunday, March 1 at Columbus Crew, 12:30 pm, YES Network

Saturday, March 7 at Toronto FC, 5:00 pm, YES Network

Saturday, March 14 vs. FC Dallas, 12:30 pm, YES Network

Saturday, March 21 vs. Vancouver Whitecaps, 12:30 pm, YES Network

Friday, April 3 at D.C. United, 7:00 pm, YES Network*

Sunday, April 12 vs. Chicago Fire, 12:30 pm, YES Network

Sunday, April 19, at Philadelphia Union, 4 p.m., Fox Sports 1

Sunday, April 26 vs. Nashville SC, 5:00 pm, YES Network

Saturday, May 2 at New England Revolution, 7:30 pm, YES Network

Wednesday, May 13 vs. Toronto FC, 7:00 pm, YES Network*

Saturday, May 16 vs. Colorado Rapids, 7:00 pm, YES Network

Sunday, May 24 at Los Angeles FC, 9 p.m., Fox Sports 1

Sunday, May 31 vs. Red Bulls, 3 p.m., UniMas, TUDN, fuboTV

Sunday, June 14 vs. New England Revolution, 5:00 pm, YES Network

Wednesday, June 17 vs. Atlanta United, 7:00 pm, YES Network*

Saturday, June 20 at FC Cincinnati, 7:30 pm, YES Network

Saturday, June 27 at Seattle Sounders, 5 p.m., ESPN

Wednesday, July 1 vs. Orlando City, 7:00 pm, YES Network

Sunday, July 5 at Chicago Fire, 7:00 pm, YES Network

Saturday, July 11 at San Jose Earthquakes, 10 p.m., UniMas, TUDN, fuboTV

Wednesday, July 15 vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:00 pm, YES Network

Saturday, July 18 at Inter Miami, 8:00 pm, YES Network

Saturday, July 25 vs. Montreal Impact, 5:00 pm, YES Network

Sunday, Aug. 1 at Atlanta United, 3 p.m., ABC

Saturday, Aug. 8 vs. Philadelphia Union, 7:00 pm, YES Network

Wednesday, Aug. 12 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:00 pm, YES Network

Saturday, Aug. 15 at Houston Dynamo, 8:30 pm, YES Network

Sunday, Aug. 23 at Red Bulls, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Sunday, Aug. 30 vs. LA Galaxy, 4 p.m., ESPN

Friday, Sept. 11 at Montreal Impact, 7:00 pm, YES Network*

Wednesday, Sept. 16 vs. Inter Miami, 7:00 pm, YES Network*

Saturday, Sept. 19 vs. at Orlando City, 7:30 pm, YES Network

Saturday, Sept. 26 vs. D.C. United, 7:00 pm, YES Network

Sunday, Oct. 4 at Sporting Kansas City, 4:30 pm, YES Network

*-match will be televised on tape delay