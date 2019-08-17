TODAY'S PAPER
Héber, Castellanos each score two in NYCFC's road win over FC Cincinnati

New York City FC forward Heber Araujo dos

New York City FC forward Heber Araujo dos Santos, center, hugs r Anton Tinnerholm after Heber scored a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Red Bulls, Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Harrison, N.J. Photo Credit: AP/Steve Luciano

By The Associated Press
CINCINNATI — Héber Araujo dos Santos and Valentín Castellanos each scored twice and New York City FC beat FC Cincinnati 4-1 on Saturday night.

Héber scored in first-half stoppage time to give NYCFC (11-5-8) a 2-1 lead. Maximiliano Moralez, on the left side, played a low cross that deflected off the foot of Castellanos before Héber side-footed a rising first-timer into the net from near the spot.

Allan Cruz put away a cross by Andrew Gutman to give FC Cincinnati a 1-0 lead in the 30th minute, but Castellanos tied it in the 32nd. With four defenders in the area, Castellanos patiently took a dribble, cut inside and blasted a right-footer inside the far post from 20 yards out.

It was the first MLS assist for Gutman, a 22-year-old defender, in just his second appearance.

Castellanos added a goal in the 71st minute and Héber capped the scoring the 89th. The 20-year-old Castellanos has three multi-goal games this season, including two in the last three games.

Cincinnati (5-18-3) is winless, with five losses, in its last six games.

