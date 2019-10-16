Wednesday’s downpour sent a ripple effect through New York City FC’s initial plans for the postseason.

After the Yankees announced Game 4 of American League Championship Series would be pushed back a day because of inclement weather expected throughout Wednesday night, NYCFC released its own statement confirming Citi Field as the venue for the club’s Eastern Conference semifinal on Wednesday, Oct. 23 against the winner of this weekend's first-round match between Toronto FC and D.C. United.

NYCFC previously had released a plan to play the semifinal at Yankee Stadium, which also hosts the team's regular-season games, should the Yankees be eliminated from the ALCS in five games or less.

While that still is a possibility with the Yankees trailing the Astros, 2-1, a potential World Series Game 1 against the Washington Nationals would be played on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at Yankee Stadium, and with one less day to prepare Yankee Stadium for the Series following Wednesday's rainout, NYCFC was prompted to commit to Queens for its opening match of the MLS Cup playoffs earlier than expected.

NYCFC, who will host throughout its run in the conference playoffs after clinching the East’s top seed in the regular season, could return to Yankee Stadium for a potential conference final if the Yankees do not reach the World Series, according to the club’s previous plan.

A Fall Classic in the Bronx, regardless of length, would mean more playoff soccer in Queens should NYCFC also advance.

Next Wednesday’s match at Citi Field will not be NYCFC’s first at the home of the Mets. The club played its 2017 regular-season finale in Flushing because of another conflict with the Yankees’ playoff schedule.