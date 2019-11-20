New York City FC increasingly is looking like a much different club than the one that stormed to the top of the Eastern Conference in the 2019 MLS season.

Less than a month after a disappointing playoff exit and just 12 days after Domènec Torrent left his role as head coach, club sporting director Claudio Reyna reportedly is on his way out as well.

According to multiple reports, Reyna is departing NYCFC to become sporting director of Austin FC, an MLS expansion club set to begin play in 2021.

The Athletic was first to report the news. An Austin FC spokesperson told The Athletic, “it is extremely flattering for our Club to be linked with an experienced executive with the stature and global experience of Claudio Reyna.”

According to the initial report, Reyna and City Football Group, which owns NYCFC, were having trouble making progress on a new contract as Reyna was entering the final year of his deal.

Reyna, a New Jersey native, has been with NYCFC as the sporting director since the day after the club initially was announced in May 2013.

NYCFC roster updates

NYCFC will have four players returning on club options for the 2020 MLS season.

Ronald Matarrita, Sebastien Ibeagha, Luis Barraza and Brud Stuver have all had their options exercised for next year, the club announced Wednesday.

Options were declined for Daniel Bedoya, Jeff Caldwell, Eric Miller, Abdi Mohamed and Ebenezer Ofori.

Keaton Parks also appears on his way out. The midfielder’s loan from Portuguese giant Benfica will end on Dec. 31.