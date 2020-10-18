TODAY'S PAPER
Soccer

NYCFC falls to Columbus Crew SC on road as winless streak reaches three

New York City FC coach Ronny Deila looks

New York City FC coach Ronny Deila looks on during a match on August 29, 2020 at Red Bull Arena. Credit: Major League Soccer/Katie Cahalin

By The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Artur de Lima Junior and Pedro Santos scored and Columbus Crew SC beat New York City FC 3-1 on Sunday night, snapping a four-game winless streak.

Artur opened the scoring in the 26th minute with his second career MLS goal and first in the regular season. NYCFC's Keaton Parks deflected an entry pass from Emmanuel Boateng and Artur won a free ball and rolled a right-footer between the legs of goalkeeper Sean Johnson.

Santos scored to give Columbus (10-4-4) a 2-0 lead in the 50th minute. The 32-year old has scored six goals this season in the last nine games.

NYCFC's Valentín Castellanos answered with a goal in the 55th minute, and Gyasi Zardes put away the rebound of his own stopped penalty kick to cap the scoring in the third minute of stoppage time.

 

New York City FC (8-8-3) is winless, with two losses, in its last three games.

