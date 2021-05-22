TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsSoccer

NYCFC falls to Columbus Crew on stoppage-time free kick winner by Lucas Zelarayán

Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarrayan (10) plays the

Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarrayan (10) plays the ball against NYCFC defender Gudmundur Thorarinsson (20) during an MLS soccer match Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Harrison, N.J. Credit: AP/Noah K. Murray

By The Associated Press
Print

HARRISON, N.J. — Lucas Zelarayán scored two goals, including the winner in stoppage time, and the Columbus Crew rallied to beat New York City FC 2-1 on Saturday night.

Eloy Room had three saves, including a diving stop of a shot by Jesús Medina from near the penalty spot, for Columbus (2-2-2).

Zelarayán blasted a rising free kick that froze goalkeeper Sean Johnson under the crossbar to make it 1-all in the 81st minute. He scored on another free kick — placed perfectly in the top corner of the net — in the fifth minute of injury time

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi side-footed a roller that slipped inside the post to give NYCFC (2-2-2) a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute. Valentín Castellanos flipped a pass to Tajouri-Shradi, whose first-timer deflected off defender Josh Williams into the net.

 
By The Associated Press

New York Sports

(L-R) Troy Eisner and his sons Josh, Zach
LI family gets playoff tickets from Isles co-owner Ledecky
Gerhard Struber, now coach of the Red Bulls,
Red Bulls go down to 10 men, fall on road to first-place Revs
Miami Marlins' Garrett Cooper, right, is surrounded at
Mets suffer another walk-off loss to Marlins as Smith gives up HR
Ilya Sorokin #30 of the Islanders defends the
Dialed in Sorokin gives Islanders the confidence they needed
Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole delivers against the
Lennon: Yanks fans can pitch some kudos in Cashman's direction
Chris Gray #4 of North Carolina, right, gets
Wading River's Gray helps send UNC men's lacrosse to Final Four
Didn’t find what you were looking for?