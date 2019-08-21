TODAY'S PAPER
Soccer

New York City FC vs. Columbus Crew

New York City FC hosts the Columbus Crew on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.

New York City FC midfielder Valentin Castellanos sets
Photo Credit: AP/Kathy Willens

New York City FC midfielder Valentin Castellanos sets up to kick a goal during the first half of the team's match against the Columbus Crew on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.

Columbus Crew defender Jonathan Mensah sends New York
Photo Credit: AP/Kathy Willens

Columbus Crew defender Jonathan Mensah sends New York City FC midfielder Valentin Castellanos flying during the first half of a match Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.

New York City FC forward Heber (9) of
Photo Credit: AP/Kathy Willens

New York City FC forward Heber defends Columbus Crew midfielder Artur as New York City FC midfielder Maximiliano Moralez looks on during the first half of a match Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.

Teammates watch as New York City FC midfielder
Photo Credit: AP/Kathy Willens

Teammates watch as New York City FC midfielder Valentin Castellanos, center, and New York City FC forward Heber, right, do a little dance after Castellanos scored during the first half of a match against Columbus Crew on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.

