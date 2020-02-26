New York City FC will host the opening leg of a CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal matchup against Tigres or Alianza next month. Where that will match will be played remains unclear, a team spokesperson said Wednesday.

NYCFC played its home leg against AD San Carlos in the Round of 16 at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, winning 1-0 as host in the home of the rival Red Bulls.

Following the victory, an NYCFC spokesperson said the club has yet to land on a home site for the match scheduled to be played between March 10-12. Red Bull Arena remains an option, the spokesperson said, but would require an agreement between the clubs, MLS and CONCACAF. An announcement is expected to be made by early next week.

City has planned to play the opening leg of the quarterfinal at its usual home ground, Yankee Stadium, but field reconstruction during the baseball offseason could require continued work right up to City’s MLS home opener on March 14. The club is working with the Yankees to determine when the field will be playable, the spokesperson said.

Citi Field also is unavailable for City's next CCL match, but the home of the Mets will be a potential option for certain legs of subsequent rounds should NYCFC advance beyond the quarterfinals. If City does advance beyond the semifinals, Yankee Stadium will be unavailable because of baseball scheduling conflicts.