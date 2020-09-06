New York City FC’s most dominant performance of the season turned out to be its most frustrating result.

Despite controlling virtually every minute of action against D.C. United, NYCFC failed to break down the tightly-packed D.C. defense, drawing 0-0 on the road Sunday.

With D.C. United regularly putting nine or 10 players behind the ball on defense, NYCFC had possession for more than 70% of the action, took 19 shots, put four of those on target, yet failed to score a single goal. D.C. didn’t take any shots, rarely moving forward and testing the City backline.

The draw ends NYCFC’s three-game winning streak, making them 4-5-1 (13 points) this season.

New York City FC’s first half was promising given D.C.’s ultra-defensive set up. After taking some time to find the gaps in what quickly became a 5-4-1 defense, NYCFC created a series of quality chances. Ronald Matarrita twice sent decent balls into the center of the box, only for Keaton Parks and Jesús Medina to go off target. Héber had some chances of his own, the best coming in a one-on-one with D.C. keeper Chris Seitz, but the striker couldn’t beat the veteran goalie through the legs.

The NYCFC offense continued to create chances early in the second half. Medina and Alexander Ring both tested Seitz with shots on target in the first few minutes of the frame, but couldn’t find the net. Not long after, Héber sent a header toward the target, only for it to be blocked and cleared off the line by a D.C. defender.

Head coach Ronny Deila made a few attack-minded changes late in the match, bringing in Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, Gary Mackay-Steven and Valentín Castellanos for fresh options in the final third. Yet no matter how many chances NYCFC created, the ball never truly threatened to cross the goal line, and City was forced to leave Audi Field with just a point.