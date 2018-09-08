Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

David Villa scores on late free kick to give NYCFC a draw vs. D.C. United

NYCFC forward David Villa moves the ball up

NYCFC forward David Villa moves the ball up the pitch during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the New York Red Bulls, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in New York. The match ended in a 1-1 draw. Photo Credit: AP/Steve Luciano

By The Associated Press
David Villa tied it in the 86th minute off a free kick and New York City FC snapped a two-game skid with a 1-1 draw with D.C. United on Saturday.

Bill Hamid had seven of his eight saves before Villa broke through with a bender from just beyond the top of the penalty arc for City (14-8-7). It was Villa's 11th goal of the season.

NYCFC had 68.3 percent of possession and outshot D.C. United 31-2.

Steve Birnbaum opened the scoring for United (8-11-7) on a header in the 58th minute, getting behind the NYCFC defenders on Wayne Rooney's free kick and beating onrushing goalkeeper Sean Johnson to the ball at the top of the 6-yard box.

