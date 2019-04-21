TODAY'S PAPER
NYCFC beats D.C. United for first win of the season

NYCFC (1-1-5) snapped an eight-game winless streak, dating to the 2018 MLS playoffs.

New York City FC midfielder Alexandru Mitrita, left,

New York City FC midfielder Alexandru Mitrita, left, plays the ball as Montreal Impact defender Jukka Raitala (22) closes in during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, April 6, 2019, in New York.  Photo Credit: AP/Noah K. Murray

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Héber Araujo dos Santos scored and assisted on a goal by Alexandru Mitrita and New York City FC beat D.C. United 2-0 on Sunday for its first victory of the season.

NYCFC (1-1-5) snapped an eight-game winless streak, dating to the 2018 MLS playoffs.

Héber tapped it to Mitrita, who rolled it between two defenders and past a diving goalkeeper Bill Hamid from the center of the area to make it 1-0 in the 35th minute.

Ronald Matarrita first-timed an arcing pass to at the corner of the 6-yard box, where he half-volleyed a left-footer just inside the near post to cap the scoring in the 56th. It was Héber's first MLS goal in his third career appearance and his first start.

D.C. United (4-2-2) was outshot 18-10.

Sean Johnson had three saves in his third shutout of the season for NYCFC.

