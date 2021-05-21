ORANGEBURG, N.Y. — New York City FC’s most recent signing showed the club recognizes it has room for growth offensively. But defensively, the club quietly is developing into a juggernaut and showing little sign of slowing down entering the sixth match of Ronny Deila’s second season at the helm, even as a few injuries may threaten its dominance in coming weeks.

NYCFC (2-2-1, 8 points) has allowed just four goals this season, tied with a few others for second in MLS, ahead of Saturday’s home-away-from-home match against the Columbus Crew at Red Bull Arena. The advanced stats look even better for NYCFC: the team ranks first in expected goals allowed according to FBref.com, with just 3.1 xGA for a league-best average of 0.62 xGA per 90 minutes so far after finishing ninth in total xGA a season ago.

The improvement, according to those carrying it out, mainly is a result of a better mindset without the ball for players around the field, not just in the back, plus flexibility in personnel and formation in defense.

"It’s not only the defense and the keeper, it’s on the whole team, it’s about the mentality," centerback Maxime Chanot told Newsday. "If you don’t concede, you don’t lose games, so it’s more about the mentality and everybody working in the same way."

NYCFC mostly played a possession-based style that's easy on the eye in its early years, a clear directive from City Football Group modeled off Manchester City’s success in England. That’s not necessarily changed under Deila, but there is a greater emphasis on what happens when NYCFC can’t maintain that possession for a large chunk of game, which is bound to happen in a league with the parity of MLS.

Utility defender Sebastien Ibeagha said it’s part of Deila’s directive to be "complex" in how the team operates.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"I think our club has a reputation of being a very nice club, we want to play technical football, we want to make it look nice," Ibeagha told Newsday. "And I think we were missing the grinders and stuff like that. Now, we have the technical guys like Maxi [Moralez] and [Ismael Tajouri-Shradi], all these guys who are known for being technical, they’re still doing that but they’re being more aggressive off the ball, grinding out games.

"I think that’s the biggest thing — we know the football we can play and we’re gonna do that, but now it’s about those 10-15-20 minutes where maybe we don’t have the ball and we do have to grind it out. Do we have those players as well? That’s the biggest change I’ve seen is more guys fulfilling that role, but still keeping the technical part of the game and our style of play."

The defensive ethos may be different, but the personnel in the back largely is the same as years past. The most notable change is Gudi Thórarinsson and newcomer Malte Amundsen replacing the departed Ronald Matarrita at left back, a role often more offensive than defensive for NYCFC. Otherwise, Chanot and Alexander Callens remain the first choices at center back, with James Sands operating between them in three-back setups and Anton Tinnerholm manning the right side.

NYCFC’s continued defensive success may hinge on Ibeagha, a former USL player in his fourth season at NYCFC who isn’t Deila’s first choice at any position but comfortably can fill in across a back three or at right back and embodies the attitude the coach has preached. Outside of Ibeagha, NYCFC’s only reserve defenders are 2021 draft pick Vuk Latinovich, as well as young fullbacks Chris Gloster and Tayvon Gray.

"What's good is every time we lose one player, another player can fill the gap very well, and I think we've seen for several years Seb always does a good job," Chanot said. "And he did against Toronto and I'm sure he's gonna do always the same good job every time he steps on the field, for sure."

Both Ibeagha and Latinovich saw action against Toronto FC last week after injuries to Callens and Chanot, with Ibeagha playing the final 77 minutes. Chanot trained Thursday and expects to play Saturday against Columbus. Callens did not participate Thursday, Deila said he should be ready for the match. Still, the uncertainty at center back, plus Deila’s comfort in Ibeagha as a replacement, underlines the 29-year-old’s importance to the team in an unglamorous role he’s embraced.

"Unfortunately, you can only have three center backs, or two depending on the formation, and every week we're out here working and it's Ronny's job, and it's a hard job, to pick the two or three that play," Ibeagha said. "I come out here every day and I do what I got to do, and if I do get that opportunity to play, I'm gonna try to play to my best and, again, next week comes and it's the same thing.

"I guess you could say it’s an underappreciated role, but I understand personally how big of a role it is to come in and still play well and get the result for the team, because at the end of the day that’s the bigger picture, it’s about providing for the team and doing what’s necessary to get three points."