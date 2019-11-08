Domènec Torrent’s time with New York City FC officially is over.

After 1 ½ seasons as head coach, Torrent and NYCFC have agreed to part ways, the club announced Friday.

Five members of Torrent’s staff also are leaving City: assistant coaches Alert Puig and Jordi Gris, director of performance Francesec Cos and head of performance Ismael Camenforte.

In a news release, Torrent said the time was right for him to leave and pursue other head coaching opportunities.

“While I’ve greatly enjoyed coaching NYCFC and the incredible life experience of living in New York, in mutual discussion with the Club, I feel this is the right time for myself and my family to look for other opportunities as I develop my career as a Head Coach,” Torrent said in a statement. “I’d like to thank NYCFC for giving me this opportunity. I’ve learned a lot during my time at the Club after working with a fantastic Sporting Department and a great group of coaches. I’d specifically like to thank the NYCFC players, staff and fans. The Club has a fantastic group of talented and hard-working players and I have no doubt they will continue to be successful for many years to come. To the fans, thank you for always supporting the team and making me feel so welcome in New York since day one. I wish everyone good luck and a lot of success.”

In the release, NYCFC vice chairman Marty Edelman thanked Torrent and his staff for their time with the club.

“In discussions with Dome since our season finished, we’ve decided that this is the right moment for both parties to focus on new opportunities,” Edelman said. “On behalf of everyone at NYCFC, I’d like to wish Dome all the best for the future. I have no doubt he’ll continue to have a considerable impact on the sport as he has done for many years.”

Earlier this week, an ESPN report stated Torrent had decided to leave City, also saying he’s drawn interest from other clubs in the league and may remain in North America.

Torrent hinted at a possible departure after the club’s season ended in the Eastern Conference semifinals last month, saying the team is “ready for another coach.”

Formerly an assistant to Pep Guardiola in Europe for over a decade, Torrent leaves City with a 26-13-14 record in 53 league matches, amassing 92 points in his time with the club. He arrived at Yankee Stadium from City Football Group sister club Manchester City in June 2018, replacing Patrick Vieira, who left to coach OGC Nice in France’s top division.