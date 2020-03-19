NYCFC employee tests positive for coronavirus

A member of New York City FC’s sporting department has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the club announced Thursday.

The individual is the first at the club to test positive for COVID-19. The club said no other cases within NYCFC have been identified.

“The individual is feeling well after displaying mild symptoms and is observing appropriate isolation protocols,” the club said in a news release. “NYCFC has been working closely with local infectious disease specialists who have instructed players, team staff and those believed to have come in close contact to maintain self-isolation and immediately report any symptoms they may be experiencing to team medical personnel. No other cases within NYCFC have been identified at this time.”

The statement also said the club is working with the state, CDC, Major League Soccer and CONCACAF and relevant first team opponents regarding this situation.

NYCFC was the last local team to play a home game in the area before leagues across North America suspended operations last week. City faced Mexican club Tigres UANL in a CONCACAF Champions League match played last Wednesday night at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey. News of the NBA’s season being suspended broke during the second half of NYCFC’s 1-0 loss to Tigres. Official attendance for the match was 10,212.

“As a Club, we are closely following all advice and taking all possible preventative measures. Thankfully, I am pleased to say that the individual affected is at home and is feeling better after only a short illness,” said NYCFC chief executive Brad Sims in a release. ‘’We will continue to be diligent and work closely with our team of medical experts to do our part to keep our community safe, healthy and informed. Though we do not believe any fans or members of the public have been put at risk, sharing information is vital at this time and we will continue to proactively update with any further details or confirmed cases.”

MLS suspended its season last Thursday, and CONCACAF followed by suspending the Champions League. NYCFC and other clubs have been prohibited from conducting full team training sessions through Friday. The club said it will take guidance from the league and local health authorities on when it can resume training.

On Thursday, the league announced it is targeting May 10 as a return date.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"MLS remains focused on playing the entire 2020 season and is evaluating all options, including pushing back the end of the season and playing MLS Cup in December, as the league did prior to the 2019 season," the league said in a statement.