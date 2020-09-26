TODAY'S PAPER
Alexandru Mitrita comes alive with two goals in NYCFC's win vs. FC Cincinnati

Alexandru Mitrita #28 of New York City FC

Alexandru Mitrita #28 of New York City FC controls the ball against Harrison Afful #25 and Darlington Nagbe #6 of Columbus Crew SC during the first half of their game at MAPFRE Stadium on March 01, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: Getty Images/Emilee Chinn

By The Associated Press
HARRISON, N.J. — Alexandru Mitrita scored his first two goals of the season and New York City FC beat Cincinnati 4-0 on Saturday night.

The game was played after FC Cincinnati announced that an unidentified player had tested positive and was in isolation. Defender Nick Hagglund later confirmed via social media that he contracted COVID-19.

The 25-year-old Mitrita scored 12 goals last season but has seen his role reduced this season, making six starts in 10 scoreless appearances before Saturday.

Mitrita re-directed a pass from Anton Tinnerholm and blasted a right-footer inside the post from the top of the box to open the scoring just 30 seconds into the game — the fastest goal in franchise history.

Tinnerholm slipped a side-netter between goalkeeper Spencer Richey and the post in the 25th minute and Mitrita's left-footer from the center of the area gave New York City (6-6-3) a 3-0 lead in the 43rd.

Cincinnati (3-7-3) had just 36.5% possession and was outshot 12-4 in the first half.

Jesús Medina capped the scoring in the 88th minute.

By The Associated Press

