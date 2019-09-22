TODAY'S PAPER
Valentin Castellanos scores in first minute, but NYCFC comes away with a tie

New York City FC midfielder Valentin Castellanos sets up to kick a goal during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against the Columbus Crew on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in New York.

By The Associated Press
FRISCO, Texas — Zdenek Ondrasek scored to help Dallas tie New York City 1-1 Sunday.

Valentin Castellanos notched the first goal for New York City (16-5-10) in the first minute on a shot 11 yards away from the right side of the box, assisted by Anton Tinnerholm. Ondrasek tied the match for Dallas (12-11-9) at 1-1 in the 66th minute on a shot 11 yards out from the center of the box.

Dallas outshot New York City 19 to 12, with five shots on goal to four for New York City.

Dallas drew nine corner kicks, committed 15 fouls and was given two yellow cards. New York City drew six corner kicks, committed 14 fouls and was given three yellow cards.

New York City plays host to Atlanta United on Wednesday, and Dallas next plays Sept. 29 on the road against the Colorado Rapids.

