New York City FC played Inter Miami in the MLS is Back Tournament on July 20, 2020.

Inter Miami defender Roman Torres (29) gets control of the ball in front of New York City FC midfielder Alexandru Mitrita, left, during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Monday, July 20, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla.

Ronald Matarrita #22 of New York City FC and Lewis Morgan #7 of Inter Miami CF fight for the ball during the first half in the MLS is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 20, 2020 in Reunion, Florida.

James Sands of New York City FC and Will Trapp of Inter Miami CF fight for the ball during the first half in the MLS is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 20, 2020, in Reunion, Florida.

Ismael Tajouri #29 of New York City FC and Dylan Nealis #18 of Inter Miami CF fight for a header during the first half in the MLS is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 20, 2020 in Reunion, Florida.

Matias Pellegrini #11 of Inter Miami CF and Maxime Chanot #4 of New York City FC fight for a header during the first half in the MLS is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 20, 2020 in Reunion, Florida.

Alexandru Mitrita #28 of New York City FC and Dylan Nealis #18 of Inter Miami CF fight for the ball during the first half in the MLS is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 20, 2020 in Reunion, Florida.

Dylan Nealis #18 of Inter Miami CF along with other players take a knee prior to the game between the New York City FC and the Inter Miami CF in the MLS is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 20, 2020 in Reunion, Florida.

Will Trapp #6 of Inter Miami CF along with other players take a knee prior to the game between the New York City FC and the Inter Miami CF in the MLS is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 20, 2020 in Reunion, Florida.

Inter Miami CF starting lineup huddle up prior to the game against the New York City FC in the MLS is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 20, 2020 in Reunion, Florida.

Lewis Morgan #7 of Inter Miami CF warms up prior to the game against the New York City FC in the MLS is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 20, 2020 in Reunion, Florida.