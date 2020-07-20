TODAY'S PAPER
91° Good Morning
SEARCH
91° Good Morning
SportsSoccer

NYCFC vs. Inter Miami in MLS is Back Tournament

Print

New York City FC played Inter Miami in the MLS is Back Tournament on July 20, 2020.

Inter Miami defender Roman Torres (29) gets control
Credit: AP/John Raoux

Inter Miami defender Roman Torres (29) gets control of the ball in front of New York City FC midfielder Alexandru Mitrita, left, during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Monday, July 20, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla.

Ronald Matarrita #22 of New York City FC
Credit: Getty Images/Douglas P. DeFelice

Ronald Matarrita #22 of New York City FC and Lewis Morgan #7 of Inter Miami CF fight for the ball during the first half in the MLS is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 20, 2020 in Reunion, Florida.

James Sands of New York City FC
Credit: Getty Images/Douglas P. DeFelice

James Sands  of New York City FC and Will Trapp of Inter Miami CF fight for the ball during the first half in the MLS is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 20, 2020, in Reunion, Florida.

Ismael Tajouri #29 of New York City FC
Credit: Getty Images/Douglas P. DeFelice

Ismael Tajouri #29 of New York City FC and Dylan Nealis #18 of Inter Miami CF fight for a header during the first half in the MLS is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 20, 2020 in Reunion, Florida.

Matias Pellegrini #11 of Inter Miami CF and
Credit: Getty Images/Douglas P. DeFelice

Matias Pellegrini #11 of Inter Miami CF and Maxime Chanot #4 of New York City FC fight for a header during the first half in the MLS is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 20, 2020 in Reunion, Florida.

Alexandru Mitrita #28 of New York City FC
Credit: Getty Images/Douglas P. DeFelice

Alexandru Mitrita #28 of New York City FC and Dylan Nealis #18 of Inter Miami CF fight for the ball during the first half in the MLS is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 20, 2020 in Reunion, Florida.

Dylan Nealis #18 of Inter Miami CF along
Credit: Getty Images/Douglas P. DeFelice

Dylan Nealis #18 of Inter Miami CF along with other players take a knee prior to the game between the New York City FC and the Inter Miami CF in the MLS is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 20, 2020 in Reunion, Florida.

Will Trapp #6 of Inter Miami CF along
Credit: Getty Images/Douglas P. DeFelice

Will Trapp #6 of Inter Miami CF along with other players take a knee prior to the game between the New York City FC and the Inter Miami CF in the MLS is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 20, 2020 in Reunion, Florida.

Inter Miami CF starting lineup huddle up prior
Credit: Getty Images/Douglas P. DeFelice

Inter Miami CF starting lineup huddle up prior to the game against the New York City FC in the MLS is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 20, 2020 in Reunion, Florida.

Lewis Morgan #7 of Inter Miami CF warms
Credit: Getty Images/Douglas P. DeFelice

Lewis Morgan #7 of Inter Miami CF warms up prior to the game against the New York City FC in the MLS is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 20, 2020 in Reunion, Florida.

Inter Miami goalkeeper Luis Robles (31) warms up
Credit: AP/John Raoux

Inter Miami goalkeeper Luis Robles (31) warms up before an MLS soccer match against New York City FC, Monday, July 20, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla.

New York Sports

SNY play-by-play man Gary Cohen, left, here with SNY, YES announcers to have obstructed view seats on the road
Rangers beat writer Colin Stephenson discusses the Rangers' Rangers have a decision to make in net
The Yankees' Aaron Judge reacts as he runs Judge's two-HR night lifts Yanks over Mets in exhibition
Mets manager Luis Rojas shags fly balls in Lennon: Batting Cano third a real head-scratcher by Rojas
Newsday's Yankees beat writer Erik Boland looks at Erik Boland on Yankees' positive takeaways from exhibition win
Jacob deGrom of the Mets pitches during a DeGrom's pitch count will be limited on Opening Day
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search