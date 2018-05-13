TODAY'S PAPER
NYCFC rallies for draw with LAFC

Ishmael Tajouri-Shradi got a point for New York City with his 75th minute equalizer on a sharp-angle shot from the edge of the 6-yard box.

David Villa of New York City FC takes

David Villa of New York City FC takes a pass in front of Walker Zimmerman of Los Angeles FC during the first half at Banc of California Stadium on Sunday in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Harry How

By The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — Carlos Vela scored his first goal at home and Los Angeles FC extended its unbeaten run to six matches with a 2-2 draw with New York City FC on Sunday night.

Los Angeles (6-2-2) is 2-0-2 at Banc of California Stadium and hasn’t lost since a 5-0 defeat at Atlanta United on April 7.

David Villa and Ishmael Tajouri-Shradi each scored for New York City (6-2-3), which is 0-2-2 in its last four road games while being outscored 11-4 in that span.

Tajouri-Shradi got a point for New York City with his 75th minute equalizer on a sharp-angle shot from the edge of the 6-yard box after Vela scored his sixth goal from outside the 6-yard box in the 66th minute to give Los Angeles a 2-1 lead.

New York City had two quality chances to come away with the win. Los Angeles goalkeeper Tyler Miller blocked Jesus Medina’s shot with his face in the 77th minute, and Tyler Zimmerman deflected Jo Inge Berget’s shot just wide in the 81st.

Villa put New York City ahead 1-0 in the 13th minute with his 68th career MLS goal.

A penalty kick was awarded following a video review of a handball by midfielder Eduard Atuesta. Atuesta’s left arm was extended while defending a corner, which was immediately recognized by multiple New York City players and they swarmed around referee Chris Penso.

Villa’s shot to his right was saved by Miller, but Villa was able to follow up the rebound and headed in his fifth goal of the season.

But Los Angeles tied it at 1 in the 23rd minute on an own goal by Sebastien Ibeagha. Zimmerman headed a corner off Ibeagha and in past a diving Sean Johnson.

