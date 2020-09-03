TODAY'S PAPER
76° Good Morning
SEARCH
76° Good Morning
SportsSoccer

Heber scores twice as NYCFC downs New England Revolution

New York City FC' sHeber Araujo celebrates a

New York City FC' sHeber Araujo celebrates a goal against  San Carlos during their CONCACAF Champions League match at Alejandro Morera Soto Stadium in Alajuela, Costa Rica on Feb. 20. Credit: AFP via Getty Images/EZEQUIEL BECERRA

By The Associated Press
Print

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Heber Araujo dos Santos scored his first goal of the season, Sean Johnson had three saves and New York City FC beat the New England Revolution 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Heber headed a corner kick by Ronald Matarrita off the far post to make it 2-0 in the 72nd minute.

City (4-5-0) has won three games in a row and four of its last five after opening the season with four consecutive losses.

New England (2-2-5) has just one multi-goal game this season — a 2-1 win over D.C. United on Aug. 25.

An own goal by the Revolution's Michael Mancienne opened the scoring in the 60th minute.

By The Associated Press

New York Sports

Alejandro Romero Gamarra of the Red Bulls reacts Red Bulls fall in stoppage time as winless streak hits 3
Third base umpire Jansen Visconti, center, restrains Yankees Lennon: This new rivalry just waiting for next flare-up
Jordan Montgomery of the Yankees reacts after surrendering Montgomery rocked in first inning as Yanks again fall to Rays
Mets pitcher Tom Seaver poses for a photo Mets legend Tom Seaver dies at age 75
Mets pitcher Tom Seaver holds up a No. Mets, baseball world react to death of Tom Seaver
Mets pitcher Tom Seaver throws against the Atlanta Lennon: Seaver truly was the greatest of Mets
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search