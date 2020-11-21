New York City FC and Orlando City SC played 120 minutes of chaotic, high-intensity MLS Cup Playoff action Saturday, but still needed a penalty shootout to decide which team’s season would end.

Somehow, the penalties went even more haywire.

Tied at 1 entering PKs, NYCFC looked to have lost the match after a save of Valentín Castellanos kept them down 4-3 with only one kick left. But a video review brought back the save after Orlando City keeper Pedro Gallese was ruled to come off the line early. Gallese was handed a yellow card, his second of the match, and sent off.

Unable to substitute in its backup keeper, Orlando turned to defender Rodrigo Schlegel, who made an unlikely save a few rounds later to seal the victory and end NYCFC’s MLS campaign.

"We had our chances of course, and we should have won the game, but at the same time we should have created more," said NYCFC head coach Ronny Deila. "The penalties, it’s penalties, you know? I don’t know what I want to say about that. I think it’s best to not say anything, but it’s important to understand how crazy that situation was."

Penalty kicks started poorly for NYCFC as Maxi Moralez hit the bar, putting the club in an early hole. Both sides made their ensuing kicks until Castellanos stepped up, and the striker was able to bury his second chance against Schlegel to extend the match. In the fifth round of penalties, NYCFC’s Sean Johnson made an impressive stop against Orlando forward Nani to further keep NYCFC alive.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

With the score even at 5, Gudmundur Thórarinsson stepped up and shot to the right, but Schlegel was on the spot for the unlikely save. The defender and his teammates celebrated as if the match was won, but the result wasn’t sealed until a make by Benji Michel soon after, sealing a 6-5 penalty victory for Orlando.

The disorder of the penalties could have been expected given the havoc seen earlier. Orlando wasted little time as an early cross into the box found the head of Nani, but the shot went directly into the hand of NYCFC right back Anton Tinnerholm, earning Orlando a penalty. Nani stutter-stepped toward the ball and buried it to the right side for a fifth-minute opener.

On its next attack, NYCFC answered, forcing a corner and sending Jesús Medina to the flag. The Paraguayan delivered a flawless ball into Maxime Chanot, who got above the Orlando defense to equalize for NYCFC in the eighth minute.

NYCFC had its share of chances to grab the lead before halftime, taking 11 shots with five on target. Gallese, however, was on top of his game, making an impressive double save against Castellanos and Keaton Parks to keep the game level at the break. There were a few issues on defense for NYCFC with Alexander Callens and Chanot occasionally getting beat, but the Orlando attack lacked crispness in its finishing, regularly sending good looks at goal into the stands.

As well as both teams started the match, neither could find its footing early in the second frame. NYCFC started to make Orlando pay for sloppy defense after the 60-minute mark, but poor finishing and more strong goalkeeping by Gallese kept the score level.

Frustration for both sides boiled over as the half continued, with Castellanos earning a yellow after a 70th-minute scuffle involving Orlando’s Antônio Carlos, who also was penalized. The ensuing free kick led to Orlando’s best chance of the half, but Johnson kept it out.

In the 77th minute, Orlando’s Ruan leveled Tinnerholm with a shoulder to the face. A red card may have been warranted there, but Ruan only saw yellow until Gary Mackay-Steven fouled the Brazilian in the 84th minute, and Ruan responded with a retaliatory kick to Mackay-Steven’s groin, earning a straight red for violent conduct. NYCFC, however, couldn’t take advantage of the extra man before going to penalties.

While NYCFC’s MLS campaign comes to an end, its 2020 season still has some life. The club will resume CONCACAF Champions League play, postponed since March, next month against Mexican side Tigres UANL.