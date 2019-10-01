NYCFC may play home playoff games at Citi Field

NYCFC may be headed across the river for the MLS playoffs.

No, not the one they share with their crosstown rivals — the one their baseball counterparts share with their crosstown rivals.

Both NYCFC and the Yankees are in the playoffs in their respective sports this fall, which potentially could have led to a conflict at their shared home field of Yankee Stadium. However, any snarled schedules were avoided on Tuesday when NYCFC announced its contingency hosting scenarios.

Depending on how far the Yankees make it in the American League Championship Series, which runs from Oct. 12 to as late as Oct. 20, Citi Field — the home of the Mets — may host NYCFC in the MLS Eastern Conference semifinal Oct. 23-24.

NYCFC would play at Citi Field for the conference semifinal if the Yankees lose the ALCS in six or seven games. In that scenario, if NYCFC advances to the Eastern Conference final (Oct. 29-30), that game would stay at Yankee Stadium.

If the ALCS only goes four or five games — or if the Yankees are eliminated by the Minnesota Twins a round earlier in the AL Division Series — both the Eastern Conference semifinal and Eastern Conference final would stay at Yankee Stadium.

If the Yankees make the World Series — no matter how long the ALCS lasts — both the MLS Eastern Conference semifinal and the Eastern Conference final would be held at Citi Field.

It's not the first time an NYCFC game would be held at Citi Field because of a Yankees playoff game. The club played its regular-season finale in Flushing on Oct. 22, 2017, because the Yankees were set to host the Houston Astros in the ALCS Oct. 16-18.

“We played a pivotal Decision Day game [at Citi Field] in 2017 with our fans providing the same electric atmosphere we’re used to at Yankee Stadium and know they will do the same come playoff time,” NYCFC sporting director Claudio Reyna said in a statement.

Here's the full table of NYCFC's home playoff hosting scenarios:

If Yankees do not reach ALCS (as late as Oct. 10): Yankee Stadium would host both the Eastern Conference semifinal and final.

If Yankees reach ALCS but lose in four or five games (as late as Oct. 17): Yankee Stadium would host both the semifinal and final.

If Yankees reach ALCS but lose in six or seven games (as late as Oct. 20): Citi Field would host the semifinal, Yankee Stadium would host the final.

If Yankees reach World Series (through Oct. 26): Citi Field would host both the semifinal and final