NYCFC at Red Bull Arena: What to know about COVID-19 protocols

A general view of the game between the New York Red Bulls and New York City FC at Red Bull Arena on Wednesday in Harrison, N.J. Credit: Getty Images/Mike Stobe

By Ryan Gerbosi ryan.gerbosi@newsday.com @RyanGerbosi
Print

Over (or under) the Hudson River and perhaps through the New Jersey swamps to Red Bull Arena will New York City FC fans go Saturday.

NYCFC will play its first of eight MLS home matches scheduled this season for Red Bull Arena, home of the rival Red Bulls in Harrison, New Jersey, on Saturday when the club "hosts" the Columbus Crew at 7:30 p.m.

NYCFC split its home schedule between its traditional home of Yankee Stadium and Red Bull Arena for the second straight season, mostly because of scheduling conflicts with the Yankees and changes to the MLS schedule format.

For fans making the trek to Harrison for Saturday, here’s what to know before getting in the car or making your way toward the PATH train:

TESTING/VACCINE REQUIREMENTS

With COVID-19 restrictions loosening around the region, Red Bull Arena will not require a negative COVID-19 test or full vaccination to attend Saturday’s match. Fans will be asked to submit to a temperature check upon arrival.

MASKS

FDA-approved facemasks will continue to be a requirement for Saturday’s match. Fans must wear a mask covering the nose to the chin at all times except while eating or drinking in seat.

SEATING

Unlike new policies enacted at area MLB, NHL and NBA events, there are no predetermined vaccinated-only sections at Red Bull Arena for Saturday’s match. Seats are grouped together in two-to-four seat pods, each pod with six feet between them. While there no longer is a capacity limit on large outdoor venues in New Jersey, fans must be sat in pods six feet apart to comply with the latest state guidelines.

GATES

Red Bull Arena gates will open one hour prior to kickoff.

Headshot of Newsday employee Ryan Gerbosi on June

Ryan Gerbosi is an internet news manager for sports at Newsday.com. He also covers soccer and mixed martial arts and believes the designated hitter should be banned from baseball.

