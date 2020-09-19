TODAY'S PAPER
Soccer

Sean Johnson's latest shutout helps extend NYCFC's unbeaten streak

Sean Johnson of New York City FC celebrates

Sean Johnson of New York City FC celebrates in the first half against UANL Tigres during Leg 1 of the quarterfinals during a CONCACAF Champions League match at Red Bull Arena on March 11 in Harrison, New Jersey. Credit: Getty Images/Elsa

By The Associated Press
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Sean Johnson had seven saves for his third shutout in the last four games and New York City played the New England Revolution to a 0-0 tie Saturday.

Johnson had a pair of diving stops in the first 20 minutes and added two saves in the closing minutes. He has five shutouts this season, and has allowed just three goals in the last eight games.

New York City (5-5-2) is unbeaten, with four wins, in its last six games.

NYCFC had a chance in the 70th when Anton Tinnerholm centered a ball to Alexander Ring, who slipped a pass through three defenders to Alexandru Mitrita in the right side of the area but New York City's Andrew Farrell raced from the far side and made a sliding block.

New England (3-3-6) has just one win in its last five games.

