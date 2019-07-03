TODAY'S PAPER
NYCFC extends unbeaten streak to 12 matches with big second half in win over Sounders

New York City's Anton Tinnerholm, left, celebrates with

New York City's Anton Tinnerholm, left, celebrates with Jesus Medina (19) after he assisted on Medina's goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Seattle Sounders Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in New York. New York City FC won 3-0. Photo Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

By The Associated Press
Maximiliano Moralez, Jesús Medina and Ebenezer Ofori scored second-half goals and New York City FC beat the Seattle Sounders 3-0 on Wednesday night.

New York City (7-1-8) stretched its club-record unbeaten streak to 12 league games. Moralez has a goal or an assist in seven straight games, totaling six goals and eight assists since May 4.

Moralez gave NYC a 1-0 lead in the 58th minute when his deflected shot bounced over goalkeeper Stefan Frei. Medina made it 2-0 in the 77th with an easy redirection for his first goal of the season and Ofori sent in a 35-yard shot 10 minutes later.

NYC has 12 goals in its past three games.

Seattle (8-5-5) has lost four of its past five games. Seattle's best scoring chance came on Jordy Delem's header off the crossbar in the 85th.

