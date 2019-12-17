TODAY'S PAPER
NYCFC to play four MLS home games at Citi Field in 2020

Citi Field is set up to host NYCFC

Citi Field is set up to host NYCFC for an open training on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. The home ballpark of the Mets will host NYCFC's playoff opener on Wednesday. Credit: Chris Ware

By The Associated Press
Major League Soccer's New York City FC has moved four home league games to the Mets' Citi Field from Yankee Stadium next season.

NYCFC said Tuesday the decision eliminates what would have been four midweek games. The team has limited weekends available in the Bronx because of the New York Yankees.

The games in Queens will be scheduled for April 26, July 25, Aug. 8 and Sept. 26.

NYCFC moved its playoff game against Toronto to Citi Field this year because of the Yankees' postseason schedule, and Toronto won 2-1.

The MLS team's majority owner is the parent of England's Manchester City, and the Yankees are a minority partner. NYCFC has been trying since its inception in 2013 to advance plans for its own stadium.

By The Associated Press

