TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Evening
75° Good Evening
SportsSoccer

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi scores two goals as NYCFC beats Toronto

Toronto FC midfielder Victor Vazquez, right, looks for

Toronto FC midfielder Victor Vazquez, right, looks for an opening past New York City FC midfielder Ebenezer Ofori in Toronto on Sunday Photo Credit: The Canadian Press via AP/Christopher Katsarov

By The Associated Press
Print

TORONTO — Ismael Tajouri-Shradi scored his second goal of the game in the 88th minute to give New York City FC a 3-2 victory over Toronto FC on Sunday.

The New York City attacker drove a left-footed volley past diving goalkeeper Alex Bono for his 10th goal of the season. David Villa also scored for New York City (14-5-5).

Sebastian Giovinco and Victor Vazquez scored for Toronto (6-12-5). The defending MLS Cup champions lost Jozy Altidore to a red card 11 minutes into the match. He was sent off for kicking New York defender Alexander Callens, leaving the striker facing at least a one-match ban for next weekend's trip to San Jose. The loss ended Toronto's all-competitions unbeaten streak at six.

By The Associated Press

New York Sports

Sonny Gray is taken out of the game Andujar's issues at third continue, Gray struggles again
Didi Gregorius of the Yankees rounds the bases Yankees defeat Rangers as Stanton, Didi back Sabathia
8/12/18: Reyes homers as Syndergaard earns 8th win MLB highlights: Mets 4, Marlins 3
The Liberty's Tina Charles goes in hard against Shorthanded Liberty fall to Atlanta
Mets leftfielder Michael Conforto, right, celebrates with manager Conforto hitting better vs. lefties with more chances
Head coach Todd Bowles of the Jets looks Bowles frowns upon fights in joint training camp