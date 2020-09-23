TODAY'S PAPER
63° Good Evening
SEARCH
63° Good Evening
SportsSoccer

NYCFC's unbeaten streak ends in 90th minute vs. Toronto FC

New York City FC forward Jesus Medina reacts

New York City FC forward Jesus Medina reacts after missing a shot on goal against the Timbers during the second half of an MLS match on Aug. 1 in Kissimmee, Fla. Credit: AP/John Raoux

By The Associated Press
Print

HARRISON, N.J. — Alejandro Pozuelo scored on a penalty kick in the 90th minute and Toronto FC beat New York City FC 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Toronto FC (7-2-4) ran its unbeaten streak to four and ended New York City's at six.

Pozuelo scored his fifth of the season, beating goalkeeper Sean Johnson with a right-footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Alex Bono made eight saves for Toronto FC. Bono stopped Alexander Ring’s shot in the 42nd minute. Ring has three goals for over the last 11 games.

Bono deflected Heber’s shot from close range in the 65th minute. Heber left the match in the 84th with an apparent knee injury and was stretchered off the field.

NYCFC (5-6-2) has conceded only eight goals over the last 11 games.

By The Associated Press

New York Sports

Mets starting pitcher Michael Wacha stands on the Mets' wild-card hopes take another hit with loss to Rays
Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela cannot reach a Yankees suffer ugly loss to Blue Jays in Buffalo
Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz delivers against the Diaz prospering in closer's role for Mets
Devonta Freeman during Giants practice on Wednesday. Judge: Freeman expected to bring character to Giants
Devonta Freeman during Giants practice on Wednesday. Freeman deal signals there's no quit in Judge's Giants
Craig Carton hosting the WFAN morning show on Carton wonders: 'Why wasn’t being No. 1 on the radio good enough?'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search