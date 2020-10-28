TODAY'S PAPER
Jesus Medina, NYCFC hand Toronto FC second straight loss

New York City FC players celebrate a goal

New York City FC players celebrate a goal by Jesús Medina during the second half of the team's MLS match against Toronto FC on Wednesday in East Hartford, Conn. Credit: AP/Jessica Hill

By The Associated Press
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Jesús Medina scored for the second consecutive game and New York City FC beat Toronto FC 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Valentín Castellanos ripped a right-footer from well outside the box that was parried away by goalkeeper Quentin Westburg, but Medina put away the rebound from point-blank range in the 51st minute.

NYCFC (10-8-3) has won back-to-back games following a three-game winless streak.

Toronto FC (12-4-5) has dropped consecutive games, including a 5-0 loss to Philadelphia, following a nine-game unbeaten streak.

Toronto FC sits three points behind the Union, whose 44 points are the most in MLS. The teams began the night tied atop the standings. Philadelphia beat the Chicago Fire 2-1.

Toronto FC had 45.5% of the possession against NYCFC, was outshot 15-7 and didn’t have a shot on target.

