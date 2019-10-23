TODAY'S PAPER
MLS Eastern Conference semifinal: NYCFC vs. Toronto FC

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
NYCFC hosted Toronto FC in anMLS Eastern Conference semifinal on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Citi Field.

New York City FC's Maxime Chanot fights for
Photo Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

New York City FC's Maxime Chanot fights for control of the ball with Toronto FC's Jonathan Osorio during the first half of an MLS Eastern Conference semifinal on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Citi Field.

New York City FC goalkeeper Sean Johnson stops
Photo Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

New York City FC goalkeeper Sean Johnson stops a shot on the goal during the first half of an MLS Eastern Conference semifinal against Toronto FC on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Citi Field.

Toronto FC's Tsubasa Endoh, left, fights for control
Photo Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

Toronto FC's Tsubasa Endoh, left, fights for control of the ball with New York City FC's Ronald Matarrita during the first half of an MLS Eastern Conference semifinal on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Citi Field.

Toronto FC's Alejandro Pozuelo fights for control of
Photo Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

Toronto FC's Alejandro Pozuelo fights for control of the ball with New York City FC's Alexander Ring, right, and Alexander Callens, left, during the first half of an MLS Eastern Conference semifinal on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Citi Field.

Toronto FC's Michael Bradley grabs the jersey of
Photo Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

Toronto FC's Michael Bradley grabs the jersey of New York City FC's Ronald Matarrita during the first half of an MLS Eastern Conference semifinal on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Citi Field.

New York City FC's Alexander Callens, below, tries
Photo Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

New York City FC's Alexander Callens, below, tries to tackle Toronto FC's Tsubasa Endoh during the first half of an MLS Eastern Conference semifinal on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Citi Field.

Toronto FC's Jonathan Osorio, left, fights for control
Photo Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

Toronto FC's Jonathan Osorio, left, fights for control of the ball with New York City FC's Maximiliano Moralez during the first half of an MLS Eastern Conference semifinal on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Citi Field.

