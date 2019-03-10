TODAY'S PAPER
NYCFC, DC United get stellar goaltending in scoreless draw

NYCFC (0-0-2) outshot United (1-1-0) 21-7 with six shots on goal to the visitors' three.

New York City FC goalkeeper Sean Johnson #1

New York City FC goalkeeper Sean Johnson #1 prepares to clear the ball during the second half of the Conference Semifinals at Yankee Stadium on Nov. 5, 2017. Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

By The Associated Press
NEW YORK — New York City FC goalkeeper Sean Johnson and his D.C. United counterpart, Bill Hamid, were stalwart in front of the net in a 0-0 draw on Sunday.

Hamid made his 200th start for United and turned in his 56th MLS shutout. Johnson's shutout was his 54th in 242 regular-season starts.

Johnson had two big saves early, diving right to deflect a shot from Luciano Acosta that was headed to the left corner and then denying Paul Arrieola's shot from a severe angle on the right side with a deflection off his right leg.

Hamid kept the first half scoreless when he dove to the left to block a powerful, long-distance shot by Alex Ring.

Johnson turned away Acosta's effort from inside the box in the 83rd while Hamid denied a free kick in the 78th and made diving blocks of Alexandru Mitirita's shot outside the box in the 88th and Ring's header in the 89th.

